₹23 LPA job rejected for ₹18 LPA: Corporate professional explains why

More and more people today are prioritizing flexibility, balance, and time for themselves outside of work. ‘The idea of constantly burning out to chase a paycheck is losing its appeal.’

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated12 Oct 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Gen Z's ideal workday involves completing routine tasks efficiently, leaving room for skill-building and productivity without feeling overwhelmed.
Gen Z’s ideal workday involves completing routine tasks efficiently, leaving room for skill-building and productivity without feeling overwhelmed.(Pixabay)

In the competitive landscape of today's corporate job market, salary figures frequently become the focal point when assessing job offers. However, the internet was forced to think in a different direction when a corporate professional accepted a lower-paying position to accommodate his priority of work-life balance.

In a LinkedIn post, marketing professional Dev Kataria shared that his friend rejected a job offering 23 lakh per annum to accept a 18 LPA package instead.

“Recently, a friend of mine rejected a job offer of 23 LPA and accepted one for 18 LPA instead. Initially, I thought he was making a huge mistake,” Kataria wrote in the post.

Also Read | Work-life balance is the new benchmark for success: 10-4 becomes the new 9-5

Wait till you know why:

The marketing professional shared his friend's reasoning for choosing the lower-paying job and said that the company he chose offered a hybrid 5-day work culture and is known for providing exceptional work-life balance. However, the 23 LPA offer came from a company with a strict 6-day work week and no option for even a single day of remote work.

Kataria said his friend's reasoning got him to think how priorities have shifted: “More and more people today are prioritizing flexibility, balance, and time for themselves outside of work. The idea of constantly burning out to chase a paycheck is losing its appeal.”

He also shared that his friend's health suffered from long work hours in his previous role, and that is what got him to value spending time with family, friends, and even just having some "me time."

Also Read | Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s take on ‘work-life balance’ goes viral amid Kamra row

“In today's fast-paced corporate world, it's becoming clear that a healthy balance is just as important as the salary. We all deserve to have a life outside of work,” Kataria highlighted.

“It’s a reminder that compensation is more than just a number—it's about the overall quality of life. And I'm glad to see people, like my friend, making career decisions with that in mind,” he added.

Also Read | Study reveals Indian women significantly more stressed than men

Gen Z professionals prioritise work-life balance

According to a survey, 47% Gen Z professionals prioritise work-life balance when evaluating potential employers.

“Work-life balance is one of the crucial factors to consider in any job for Gen Zs, with 47 pc of them citing this as a key element when evaluating potential employers,” it said.

Gen Z's ideal workday involves completing routine tasks efficiently, leaving room for skill-building and productivity without feeling overwhelmed.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends ₹23 LPA job rejected for ₹18 LPA: Corporate professional explains why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.