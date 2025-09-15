‘Cost-cutting disguised as performance issues’: Redditor gets fired with no warning or severance; netizens react

A Redditor was allegedly terminated from the Canada-based company with no severance, citing “poor performance”. The social media user said that there was no prior communication from the firm and claimed the move was just “cost-cutting disguised as performance issues”

In a viral Reddit post, the user shared, “I was terminated from my company on 11th September via email at 10 pm, citing ‘poor performance’. I had no warnings, prior communication, or meetings; I was just fired suddenly after logging off work at 6 pm.”

“I’ve always been a strong performer and feel this is just convenient cost-cutting disguised as ‘performance issues, ’” they said.

The Redditor said that the August salary, due on 7 September, was not paid, and the HR is “ignoring my calls/messages. The email says I’ll only get the August salary + 11 days of September, nothing else.”

Also Read | Netizens call out double standards of man lecturing Redditor about ‘informal’

“I emailed asking for full and final settlement + 2 months severance, but the CEO immediately threatened that unless I return the company laptop by 19th Sept, they won’t even process my salary,” they claimed.

The employee said that their offer letter “clearly stated” a 2-month notice period if they resigned. The Redditor, therefore, asked, “Shouldn’t the company also pay me 2 months’ severance if they terminate me?”

“Will this affect my future jobs?” the Redditor asked, while seeking suggestions from netizens on whether sending a legal notice was their “best option to get what I’m entitled to”.

Also Read | Manager rants about having to chase people for bare minimum, netizens clap back

Here's how netizens reacted: Angry social media users said the viral post is just “another day, another story, which makes you more sad than angry.”

Several users suggested that the Redditor should “definitely file a case on them” and said that people need to demand fair labour practices.

“Some companies state notice period in the offer letter, but in termination, they state removal with minimum notice. You should check the offer letter to see what it says,” the user said.

Some suggested that the user should check their “termination clause” and should state the payout part in the legal suit.

“In any case, you can go to the labour commissioner and file the complaint if you have not received any final warning letters or a performance improvement plan initiated as per company policy. Even if they try to raise it now with a back date, they won't have your acknowledgement, which will make it inadmissible,” said a user.

Also Read | Does job hopping help or hurt career? Netizens weigh in with solid advice

However, a user suggested, “It does not matter what’s written in your contract. Any legal contract should be fair to both parties. If it is written that he needs to serve a notice period. The equivalent time is considered for the company too.”

But a netizen suggested that the Redditor must ask the employer “if they can accept resignation” instead of terminating them.