Could heart attack symptoms be mistaken for ‘gas’ issues? Max Hospital cardiologist explains

Symptoms of heart attacks are often misinterpreted as sudden chest pain, pressure, or the classic “elephant on the chest.” Many people ignore subtle signs such as bloating, gas, or indigestion, assuming it’s just digestive issues. However, these could sometimes be early signs of heart problems.

Advertisement

Who is at higher risk? Experts advise individuals, particularly those with risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of heart disease, to stay alert. Regular check-ups and prompt consultation at the first sign of unusual digestive or chest symptoms can prevent serious complications.

What does cardiologist say? Dr Naveen Bhamri, a cardiologist with 21 years of experience at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, shared on Instagram why certain symptoms should not be ignored and when to seek medical attention.

"What are the symptoms that help us differentiate between gas and a heart attack? Many people don’t know this. In India, gas symptoms are very common. People often feel bloated and assume it’s just gas, without chest pain. However, these symptoms can mimic those of a heart attack," warns Dr Naveen.

Advertisement

He adds, “So, don’t ignore such signs. If you experience them regularly, you must consult a cardiologist. Often, these symptoms, like heaviness in the chest, burping, or bloating, can indicate a silent heart attack, especially in elderly women or those with high blood pressure for a long time.”

Advertisement

How can you tell the difference between gas and a silent heart attack? Dr Bhamri explains that while gas and indigestion are usually harmless, persistent or recurring symptoms should never be overlooked. “Silent heart attacks may not present with the classic severe chest pain. Instead, they can appear as mild discomfort, bloating, or unusual heaviness in the chest. Timely medical evaluation can be life-saving,” he adds.

He advises people, particularly those with risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history of heart disease, to stay vigilant. Regular check-ups and consulting a doctor at the first sign of unusual digestive or chest symptoms can help prevent serious complications.