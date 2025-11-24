'Could taste the pollution’: London-based techie urges residents to leave city, internet reacts

A London-based tech professional’s blunt advice to “leave Delhi” has stirred debate online as the city battles another season of hazardous air. Kunal Kushwaha, senior developer advocate at Cast.ai, recently returned to the capital and said the pollution had an immediate and painful impact on his body.

After living in London for a few years, he wrote on X that landing in Delhi felt like “tasting and smelling” pollution with every breath. Even at an AQI of 200 — which residents often consider “normal” — he experienced a sore throat and a stinging sensation in the lungs.

Calling the air crisis “unbearable,” Kushwaha urged people to move out of Delhi, even if it means going into debt. He added that he has already cut his India trip short due to the worsening conditions.

However, while many users agreed with his assessment of the toxic air, they argued that relocation isn’t a realistic solution for most people.

“‘Leave Delhi’ is great advice for the tiny percent who can. The rest of us need the air fixed, not a relocation plan,” wrote one user.

Another commented: “Leaving isn’t an option for 99% of us. Most of us are stuck here because jobs, family — everything is tied to this city.”

A third user compared the situation to major global cities:

“I agree! Surprisingly Shanghai has a better AQI score than even Santiago! While one might think that Santiago has cleaner air (which it does) there is a layer of smog visible when I was hiking up the Andes lower range from manufacturing and construction.”