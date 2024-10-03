Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has strongly condemned Telangana Congress Minister Konda Surekha's remarks linking Bharat Rashtra Samiti chief KT Rama Rao to her separation with Naga Chaitanya. In her Instagram story, she described her divorce as a “personal matter" and also requested people to stop speculating about it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her statement, she said, "To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight... It takes a lot of courage and strength."

"My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so"

Samantha Prabhu Insta story

What did K Surekha say on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce? Congress leader Konda Surekha sparked major controversy as she linked actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce to BRS Chief KT Rama Rao. She also alleged that KTR used to tap the phones of the actresses and blackmail them.

"It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha's divorce happened...He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them...He used to make them drug addicts and then do this...Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened," Surekha told reporters on Wednesday.

Nagarjuna Akkineni reacts on K Surekha's claim? Taking to X, Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, "I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately."

KTR sends defamation notice Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has sent a defamation notice to Telangana minister Konda Surekha over her controversial remarks.