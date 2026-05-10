‘Couldn’t buy flat in Bengaluru’: Founder says she bought 3-bedroom UK house on one person's salary

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing her experience of struggling to buy a home in India before eventually purchasing a three-bedroom house in the United Kingdom.

Neha Sharma, an Amazon tech professional and founder of JSLovers, posted on X about the sharp contrast she experienced between the housing markets in Bengaluru and the UK. Her comments on affordability, transparency and alleged demands for “black money” during property deals in India quickly drew attention online.

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“In Bangalore, with 2 people's salary we had hard time to buy a flat (later we cancelled it),” Sharma wrote in her post.

Comparing Bengaluru And The UK

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur find it difficult to buy a flat in India but could afford a house in the UK? ⌵ The entrepreneur found it challenging to buy a flat in Bengaluru even with two incomes due to high property prices and potentially opaque dealings. In contrast, she was able to purchase a three-bedroom house in the UK within two years, citing a smoother and more transparent buying process. 2 What made the UK property buying process seem more transparent to the entrepreneur compared to Bengaluru? ⌵ The entrepreneur highlighted that in the UK, there were no demands for 'black money' or unaccounted cash transactions, and the process was 100% transparent. She also mentioned receiving a 'first buyer' discount. 3 How do down payment percentages and interest rates compare between the UK and India for home buying? ⌵ One user pointed out that the UK typically requires a 5% down payment with a 5% interest rate, making it easier to buy. In India, the down payment is often 20% with a minimum interest rate of 8%. 4 What are the common financial challenges faced by young professionals when buying homes in Indian metro cities? ⌵ Young professionals in Indian metro cities often struggle with rising property prices, high down payments, and home loan interest rates, making home ownership financially difficult. 5 How does the cost of living in Indian metro cities impact savings, even with a high salary? ⌵ Even with a high salary, expenses like EMIs for homes and cars, school fees, domestic help, groceries, utilities, and lifestyle choices can lead to zero savings by the end of the month in expensive cities like Bengaluru.

Sharma said that despite having two incomes while living in Bengaluru, buying even a flat felt financially difficult. She contrasted that with her experience in the UK, where she said she managed to purchase an independent three-bedroom house within two years of relocating.

According to her post, the UK home-buying process felt smoother and significantly more transparent.

“2 years after moving to UK bought an independent 3 bed house, with all kitchen appliances - gas, fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, oven, carpet , lighting, etc. with backyard , good views, and parking,” she wrote.

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The founder’s comparison resonated with several users online, especially amid ongoing conversations around rising housing prices in Indian metro cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurgaon.

‘No One Asked For Black Money’ One part of Sharma’s post that particularly caught social media users’ attention was her statement about transparency in the UK property market.

“No one asked for black money. 100% transparency,” she wrote.

She also mentioned receiving a “first buyer” discount while purchasing the house in the UK.

In India, the term “black money” is commonly used to describe unaccounted cash transactions that are allegedly involved in some property deals. Concerns about such practices in the real estate sector have frequently surfaced in public debates around housing affordability and transparency.

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A 2017 policy paper published by the Pune International Centre had described politics and real estate as among the key “sources and sinks of black money in India”.

Social Media Debate Sharma’s post quickly triggered mixed reactions online, with users discussing everything from mortgage systems and interest rates to the emotional challenges of living abroad.

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One user pointed out that buying property in the UK also comes with its own pressures.

“Sigh! The timing of the tweet. Am talking to a friend in UK bought 2 small units now struggling with mortgage. Got ill, no support. Loneliness has spiralled to clincal depression, dreams one day of returning to India,” the user wrote.

Another person compared housing loan structures in the two countries.

“The reason why it’s easier to buy a house in the UK is cause the down payment required is 5% the cost property and interest is 5%. Few years ago you could buy a house at 1% int. In India DP is 20% and int is 8% min,” the comment read.

Several users also discussed the broader issue of rising real estate prices in Indian cities.

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“India is a nightmare for property buyers , we need a massive crash to reset this. A lot would be hurt but it’s needed with rooting out black money fully,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, another comment highlighted the transparency issue raised in Sharma’s post.

“The most underrated part of your story is: ‘No one asked for black money.’ That one line explains half the pain of Indian real estate,” the user wrote.

Housing Affordability Debate The viral discussion comes at a time when housing affordability continues to be a major concern for many urban professionals in India. Rising property prices, high down payments and home loan interest rates have often made home ownership difficult for younger buyers in large cities.

At the same time, some users argued that comparing property markets across countries can be complicated because factors such as taxation, healthcare, immigration challenges and cost of living also shape people’s experiences abroad.

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Still, Sharma’s post struck a chord with many who related to the growing financial pressure associated with buying a home in Indian metro cities.