The Maha Kumbh Mela is just a few days away, and the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to with arrangements and measures to host the grand festival, which occurs once every 12 years. The Maha Kumbh which will start on January 14 is expected to witness over 45 crore devotees.

During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Shahi Snan dates Maha Kumbh has a total of six baths of which three are royal baths (Shahi Snan). Apart from the Shahi snan, the other snan dates are January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima; February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima; February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan).

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Shahi Snan time As per Times of India report, the shahi snan timings are divided among the 13 akharas. The schedule includes the time taken to leave the camp, perform the snan at the ghat, and return. As per TOI report, Mahanirvani and Atal Akhara will be the first to perform shahi snan starting at 5.15 am to 7.55 am with snan time of 40 minutes. They will be followed by Niranajan and Anand Akharas with timing alloted to them from leaving the camp, perfoming snan and returning back is 6.05 am -8.45 am.

Next, the Juna, Dhashnaam, Avahan, and Agni Akharas will perform their Shahi Snan between 7:00 am and 9:40 am, the TOI repert stated

As per the report, Nirmohi Ani Akhara will be the fourth starting at 10.40 am to 12 pm while Digambar Ani Akhara is scheduled from 10:20 am to 1:10 pm, with 55 minutes allocated for the shahi snan.

Nirwani Ani Akhara will have their time from 12:20 pm to 2:20 pm, with 30 minutes for the snan while Naya Udaseen Akhara has timing alloted from 1.15 to 3.10 pm with 55 minutes for shahi snan. The Bada Udaseen Akhara from 1.20 pm to 4.20 pm with 1 hour for shahi snan and the last shahi snan will be done by Nirmal Akhara from 3.40 pm to 5.20 pm with 40 minutes allocated for shahi snan.