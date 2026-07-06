'What if we move to tier 2 city?': Couple compare benefits of smaller cities after shifting to Bengaluru for better pay

Several people across the country move to Bengaluru for work opportunities. Among them, a corporate couple opened up about the pros and cons of shifting to Bengaluru. They also weighed the advantages of moving back to their hometown, a thought they said keeps coming to their mind.

Bengaluru vs tier 2 cities Taking to Instagram, user @radhi.and.ekansh shared that they initially moved to Bengaluru for better salaries and life. "We often discuss what if we move to a tier 2 city? When we first moved to Bangalore, it felt like the dream. Better jobs, bigger salaries and a life we probably couldn't have built in our hometown. We are grateful for every bit of it," shared the couple.

However, things began to change for the couple with time. From missing their parents to overspending in Bengaluru, they pointed out how their priorities changed. They believed that small cities can offer something even bigger than the Silicon Valley of India- peace.

"But after a few years, the things we value started to change. We miss having our parents living close by, life beyond tech and corporate and wonder if every plan needs to involve traffic, reservations and overspending. Suddenly, a smaller city doesn't feel small anymore. It feels peaceful," the video added.

"But can we really build the same careers, incomes and independence in a tier 2 city?"

Urging others to share their view on the issue, they also said, “We are confused. Is the grass always greener on the other side?”

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Netizens react Reacting to the video, a user agreed in the comments, saying, "The grass is always greener on the other side. Same thought though."

"I am confused too but sometimes I feel I want the freedom and opportunities and also sometimes the peace. So cannot choose between them. But if someone is sure about the things they won't compromise either health and peace or money and freedom along with that. Then things might be a bit clear. But both the choices have their pros and cons. So we should be clear what the basics are that we won't compromise (sic)," added another user.

Someone else also wrote, “Our conclusion on the topic: As we grow older we need better infrastructure for health, deliveries, travel, safety, school, airport which you will have in a Tier-1 city by default. Career growth wise, you have to live in the Mecca for your domain, e.g. Bangalore for tech, Mumbai for Finance, etc. If you want peace, you can stay a like outside the city where its greener and AQI is better, for travel to ofc, live close to metro or travel by road during odd traffic hours and utilize travel time better by learning something on the way(sic).”

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The same user also pointed out how Pune can be a better alternative: "HIS IS EXACTLY HOW WE LIVE IN PUNE WORKING AS A CORPORATE COUPLE IN TECH. Why Pune? Because we love hills and the slow life it offers at a much affordable price. We left Bangalore 10 years ago (sic)."