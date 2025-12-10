Couple ends 22-year marriage as wife refuses to eat onion, garlic for religious reasons: What is the Swaminarayan diet?

A Gujarat couple ended their 22-year marriage after a dispute over the wife’s refusal to eat onion and garlic. The kitchen conflict grew larger and eventually reached the court, PTI reported.

The Gujarat High Court upheld the family court’s decision to grant a divorce as the wife chose not to challenge it further. The wife’s dietary choices come from her faith in the Swaminarayan sect. which avoids these ingredients.

The couple married in 2002. The husband’s mother cooked separate meals for the wife without onion and garlic. The rest of the family ate regular dishes, according to PTI.

What began as an adjustment gradually evolved into a point of tension that shaped daily life. The court noted that this simple issue had become a catalyst for larger differences. The marriage broke down over time as each side felt unheard.

"Following the religion and consumption of onion and garlic was the trigger point of the differences between the parties," PTI quoted the court as stating.

"The wife was not contesting the dissolution of the marriage, but the concern is of the alimony granted by the learned Judge," said the court order.

The dispute between the couple grew worse over the years. The husband earlier approached the Mahila Police Station in Ahmedabad. He accused his wife of torture and harassment.

In 2007, the wife left the matrimonial home with their child because of ongoing differences. In 2013, the husband filed for divorce, claiming cruelty and desertion. The Ahmedabad family court granted the divorce in May 2024.

During the High Court hearing, the woman said that, despite a family court order, she had not received maintenance for 18 months. Her lawyer said the outstanding amount was ₹13.02 lakh. She received only ₹2.72 lakh as interim maintenance. The husband earlier deposited ₹4.27 lakh during the case.

Swaminarayan diet The Swaminarayan diet is a strict lacto-vegetarian diet that focuses on sattvic foods. It allows fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes and dairy. It avoids meat, fish and eggs.

It mostly avoids garlic and onions because they are considered not conducive to spiritual clarity. The core idea is ahimsa. It suggests eating foods that keep the mind calm and pure. Many followers offer their meals to God before eating.