Couple forgets sindoor on wedding day, Blinkit steps in; netizens say ‘khoon se maang barunga’ moment lost

A wedding ceremony in Delhi has gone viral after quick-delivery app Blinkit stepped in to save a crucial moment when the families realised they had forgotten sindoor (vermilion), an essential part of Hindu marriage rituals.

The incident took place during the wedding of Pooja and Hrishi, when the couple discovered after the pheras that the sindoor was missing. The video begins with the groom speaking to the camera in Hindi: “Ek chhoti si cheez hoti hai pheron ke baad, sindhoor, jo ki hum nahi laaye.”

Blinkit order placed mid-ceremony The ceremony briefly paused as family members discussed what to do next. Instead of rushing out to find a shop, they placed an urgent order on Blinkit. Within minutes, the delivery arrived at the venue.

Once the sindoor was delivered, the wedding continued without further delay. The groom completed the ritual as guests applauded and laughed in relief, happy that the moment had been saved just in time.

Instagram caption adds humour The video was shared on Instagram with the caption: “Right in the middle of all the madness, Pooja and Hrishi realised one tiny but very important thing was missing. Cue awkward smiles, nervous laughs, and then… Blinkit to the rescue! Because when rituals can't wait and the wedding clock is ticking, quick deliveries save the day. Proof that modern love stories don't just come with romance, they come with same-day delivery too.”

Social media calls delivery agents ‘silent superheroes’ Social media users reacted with humour and admiration, calling Blinkit delivery executives “silent superheroes” and sharing similar experiences.

One user commented, “This happened at my devar's wedding in Gujrat too and the blinkit guy delivered it.”

Another joked, “Bro missed his filmy ‘khoon se maang barunga’ hero moment for real.”

A third wrote, “Imagine doing destination wedding outside India and realizing they don't have blinkit.”