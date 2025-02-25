Couple halts wedding to cheer for Virat Kohli in India vs Pakistan match: ‘Ek vivah aisa bhi’

Cricket and Indians go hand in hand. Indian's love for the game reached a new peak during the recent India-Pakistan clash at the ICC Champions Trophy when a couple paused their wedding ceremony for the match. A video from the wedding venue has surfaced on social media, amusing netizens.

Bride and groom watch India vs Pakistan during wedding The video shows the bride, dressed in red and the groom, in classic white, from the wedding stage are fully immersed in the cricket fever. With the live match being screened at the wedding venue, the cricket-loving couple put everything on hold and joined their guests to watch the high-voltage clash.

Advertisement

As Virat Kohli smashes a century, the bride and groom erupt with joy. Leaping from their seats, they cheer loud for Team India. Clapping and celebrating India's big win, their wedding turns unforgettable for them.

The video has been shared by a user identified as Jaiky Yadav on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The caption reads, "A wedding was going on, the bride and groom were on the stage, then there was an exciting turn in the match between India and Pakistan with Virat Kohli scoring a century. What happened next? The wedding was stopped, the screen at the wedding was connected to the internet, and then the bride, groom, and all the guests sat down and leisurely enjoyed Virat Kohli's century and India's victory. Friends, if anyone asks, tell them that in India, cricket is not just a game but an emotion."

Advertisement

Watch video:

“Cricket is an emotion for Indians” Soon after the post went live, netizens shared their reactions to the video. One of them wrote in the comment section, “Ek vivah aisa bhi (a marriage like this).” “Yah pagalpan hai cricket ka Hindustan me (this is the craze of cricket in India),” added another. Someone else said, “In India, cricket is not a game but an emotion.”

Advertisement