’Maintain bedroom decorum...’: Couple’s 8-point agreement ahead of Valentine’s day goes viral, leaves netizens in splits

Viral post: With less than a day left for Valentine's Day, a married couple's agreement on the occasion of Valentines week, has now gone viral on social media.

From a restriction on late night orders via Swiggy and Zomato, to ‘maintaining a bedroom decorum’, the legal agreement outlines eight hilarious rules the couple is bound by.

“No one told me marriage is this hard. 2 years into our marriage, and my wife asked me to sign this ‘marriage agreement’. What to do guys,” reads the viral post's caption. The post has already garnered over two lakh likes, with netizens making hilarious comments.

What is the viral ‘marriage agreement’ As per the viral post, the ‘marriage agreement’ enumerates eight points that the couple would be bound by. The house rules, which would be “mentioned on the occasion of Valentine's," have been set to avoid frequent arguments within the couple and “regenerate the love in the marriage.”

The cherry on top? The viral agreement shows that only the wife, Anaya has signed the agreement, while the husband, Shubham's signature is still pending.

What are the points of the agreement The viral agreement mandates that the wife, Anaya, would avoid bringing her husband (Shubham)'s ex into any argument, while Shubham must refrain from talking about trading market at the dining table.

Here are the other points of the marriage agreement:

"Party 1 (Shubham) will:

1. Maintain the bedroom decorum and avoid talking about capital gains/losses during intimacy.

2. Refrain from using trading apps such as CoinDCX and watching YouTube videos for coin research after 9 PM."

For Party 2 (the wife), the legal agreement mandates that Anaya would “restrict herself from ordering expensive skincare products,” and late night food orders, among other rules.

Agreement leaves netizens in splits Several netizens have been posting hilarious comments after the marriage agreement went viral on social media.

“ Not gonna lie, dude seems obsessed if he's talking capital gains in the bedroom,” commented one user.

“ Kahani Ghar Ghar ki,” meaning the ‘the story of every household,' wrote another user.