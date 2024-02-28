'Couples who get married on Feb 29...': Check superstitions, traditions around Leap Year 2024
Leap Year 2024: Leap years were introduced in the 16th century. Leap days regulate things, corrects the discrepancy in the solar year, with an extra day added to keep us in sync with the seasons. Cultures view leap year differently, some as an opportunity and others as bad luck.
The year 2024 has an extra day as February will have 29 Day. People born on 29 February who are also known as leaplings will finally get to celebrate their birthdays on their exact birth date. For leap day babies, being born on 29 February may mean four times fewer birthdays, However, some also see it as the key to eternal youth. There are about 5 million people worldwide who share the Leap birthday out of about 8 billion people on the planet, as per AP report.