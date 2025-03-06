More than half of Delhi-NCR families are experiencing symptoms of viral illnesses since last month. As per LocalCircles survey, at least 54% of families have one or more members experiencing flu or viral fever symptoms as a result of seasonal change.

Who are prone to viral in Delhi-NCR Going by the survey, people above 50 and young children are more susceptible to this viral which comes with symptoms like headaches, cough, fatigue, mild temperature and other respiratory-related issues. It is believed that people with a medical history or comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, asthma, COPD, and cardiac issues are also affected by these viral illnesses.

Hospitals have reported an increased influx of patients with pneumonia and bronchitis due to severe infections, as per sources.

The survey received over 13,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Out of the total respondents, 63% were men and 37% were women.

54% household affected by viral illnesses The survey asked, "How many individuals do you have in your household in Delhi NCR who currently have one or more Covid/ flu/ viral fever symptoms like fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, headache, stomach issues, joint pain, body ache, respiratory issues, etc.?”

Among the respondents, 9% answered that "4 or more individuals” in their household have symptoms like Covid/flu/viral fever. On the other hand, 45% reported “2-3 individuals” were affected and 36% stated that “no one, thankfully.”

When compared with the last survey in August 2024, the new data show a rise in illnesses, with 54% of households affected by COVID, flu, or viral fever, up from 38% in August 2024.

All participants were verified citizens and required to be registered with LocalCircles in order to take part in the survey.