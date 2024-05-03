CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan dies at 69 after battling cancer

Atul Kumar Anjaan, the general secretary of CPI, passed away at 69 after battling cancer. He was a key figure in the Police-PAC uprising and was known for advocating student issues.

The general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Atul Kumar Anjaan, died at the age of 69 on Friday after battling advanced-stage cancer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, RLD party leader Jayant Singh said, “I am shocked by the demise of Shri Atul Kumar Anjan ji. He was a brave and dedicated public servant. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him."

Atul Kumar Anjaan was elected National College Students' Union president at 20. Anjaan was a key figure in the notable Police-PAC uprising in Uttar Pradesh. He spent four years and nine months in prison during his political journey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Known for advocating student issues, Anjaan went on to win the Lucknow University Student Union presidency four times in a row.

His father, Dr. A.P. Singh, was a seasoned freedom fighter who participated in the activities of HSRA (Hindustan Socialist Republican Association), for which he endured a lengthy prison term under British rule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

