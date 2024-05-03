Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan dies at 69 after battling cancer

CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan dies at 69 after battling cancer

Livemint

Atul Kumar Anjaan, the general secretary of CPI, passed away at 69 after battling cancer. He was a key figure in the Police-PAC uprising and was known for advocating student issues.

CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan. (File Photo: X)

The general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Atul Kumar Anjaan, died at the age of 69 on Friday after battling advanced-stage cancer.

In a post on X, RLD party leader Jayant Singh said, “I am shocked by the demise of Shri Atul Kumar Anjan ji. He was a brave and dedicated public servant. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him."

Atul Kumar Anjaan was elected National College Students' Union president at 20. Anjaan was a key figure in the notable Police-PAC uprising in Uttar Pradesh. He spent four years and nine months in prison during his political journey.

Also Read: Will CPI M lose national status, famous party symbol after Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Kerala leader AK Balan says...

Known for advocating student issues, Anjaan went on to win the Lucknow University Student Union presidency four times in a row.

His father, Dr. A.P. Singh, was a seasoned freedom fighter who participated in the activities of HSRA (Hindustan Socialist Republican Association), for which he endured a lengthy prison term under British rule.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.