Crack job interviews: Here’s how Bill Gates would have answered ‘Why should we hire you’

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates may never need to sit through a job interview, but his suggestions on how to nail a job interview can become a life-changer for fresh graduates facing an uncertain job market.

In a 2020 YouTube interview for NBA star Stephen Curry’s series called ‘State of Inspiration’, Gates role-played as a young engineering college dropout applying for his very first job at Microsoft.

He answered common interview questions like “Why should we hire you?” and “What are your salary expectations?,” reflecting his extensive knowledge after being in the software domain for over 50 years.

Why you should hire me: Show, don’t just tell When asked why he should be hired, Gates did not just list his skills, he pointed to his portfolio by suggesting the interviewer to look at the codes he had written. “I write software programs way beyond any classes that I’ve taken. I think I’ve gotten better over time, so take a look at how ambitious I’ve been there," he said.

But his response did not just end with his technical skills, he also showcased his soft skills such as the ability to work well in a team. “I do think I can work well with people. I might criticize their code a little harshly, but overall, I like to be on a team. I like ambitious goals. I like thinking through how we can anticipate the future,” he said in the interview.

The importance of honesty in a job interview Gates also addressed a common interview stumbling block: weaknesses. Gates admitted he wasn’t a natural at sales or marketing and would prefer to focus on product creation and definition.

This open response did not make him look weak, instead it framed him as a self-aware professional who knew what he was bringing to the table and what he did not.

The salary expectation trick: Betting on yourself The conversation on salary expectations can be awkward, but Gates handled it with confidence. He did not focus entirely on the immediate cash but instead prioritized long-term growth, stating “I hope the option package is good. I’m able to take a risk, and I think the company has a great future, so I prefer to get stock options even more than cash compensation. I hear some other companies are paying a lot, but treat me fairly and emphasize the options," he said.

This response showed his confidence in the company’s future and the ability to negotiate smartly.

The ultimate takeaway for job seekers As Stephan Curry summarized, Gates’ mock interview answers showed that a successful candidate is one who is confident, passionate, and eager to learn.