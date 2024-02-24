 Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's action movie collects ₹4 crore, competes with Article 370 | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's action movie collects 4 crore, competes with Article 370
BackBack

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's action movie collects ₹4 crore, competes with Article 370

 Livemint

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite lacking a major competitor this week, Crakk shares the spotlight with Article 370, impacting both films' performances. Jammwal's box office pull and the presence of popular actors could attract viewers.

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal starrer released on February 23Premium
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal starrer released on February 23

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Director Aditya Datt's action-packed Bollywood film "Crakk," starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson, and Nora Fatehi, recorded a box office collection of 4 crore in India Net collection on its first day, according to Sacnilk.

Vidyut Jammwal's action thriller "Crakk" was released on February 23, sparking curiosity among fans and igniting debates about its potential box office performance. 

Also Read | Article 370 reviews: Netizens hail Yami Gautam starrer movie, call it an ‘eye opener... must watch’

Crakk vs Article 370

Despite lacking a major competitor this week, "Crakk" shares the spotlight with "Article 370," another new release starring Yami Gautam. This could split ticket sales, impacting both films' performances. Additionally, "Crakk" carries a hefty budget, making profitability more challenging.

Also Read | Ex-JNU Student Shehla Rashid applauds 'Article 370' movie, says ‘inside story of bloodless…’

Some cinema lovers were also expected to be drawn to celebrate "Cinema Lover's Day" on February 23 with critically-acclaimed fare, further impacting "Crakk"'s viewership.

On the positive side, Jammwal's consistent box office pull and the film's action-packed sequences could attract his dedicated fanbase. The presence of popular actors like Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson might also entice some viewers.

Also Read | Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 9: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor's film mints 2.85 crore

Crakk review

“Too many abs, too little logic," wrote OTTPlay on the movie. “If you think I am about to talk about the plot of Crakk, how do you discuss something that doesn’t even exist?"

“Vidyut Jammwal is a good martial artist and has performed his stunts well, like always. Though he falters in the emotional scenes, which are not his forte," wrote Filmfare.

“Crakk: Jeetagaa Toh Jiyegaa delivers on the thrilling action front, offering a refreshing glimpse into the world of extreme sports on the big screen. However, its reliance on predictable tropes and a somewhat underwhelming storyline might leave you wanting more," as per The Times of India.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Feb 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App