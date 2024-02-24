Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's action movie collects ₹4 crore, competes with Article 370
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite lacking a major competitor this week, Crakk shares the spotlight with Article 370, impacting both films' performances. Jammwal's box office pull and the presence of popular actors could attract viewers.
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Director Aditya Datt's action-packed Bollywood film "Crakk," starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson, and Nora Fatehi, recorded a box office collection of ₹4 crore in India Net collection on its first day, according to Sacnilk.