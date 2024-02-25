Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's movie trails behind Article 370, mints ₹2.75 crore
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal starrer action thriller witnessed a slowdown on Day 2 as it minted ₹2.75 crore.
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-packed Bollywood film “Crakk," witnessed a slowdown on Day 2 even as it coincided with a weekend day, Saturday, when the numbers usually follow the higher trend. Its numbers fell by 35.2% on February 24 when the film registered 11.27% Hindi occupancy.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X said, “ #Crakk starts off strong at the box office, exceeding expectations on its debut day. With promising momentum, it's gearing up for a good weekend ahead. Day 1 - ₹4.07 cr nett. "
