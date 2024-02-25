 Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's movie trails behind Article 370, mints ₹2.75 crore | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's movie trails behind Article 370, mints 2.75 crore
BackBack

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's movie trails behind Article 370, mints ₹2.75 crore

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal starrer action thriller witnessed a slowdown on Day 2 as it minted ₹2.75 crore.

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal starrer action thriller witnessed a slowdown on Day 2 as its numbers fell by 35.2 percent on February 24.Premium
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal starrer action thriller witnessed a slowdown on Day 2 as its numbers fell by 35.2 percent on February 24.

Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-packed Bollywood film “Crakk," witnessed a slowdown on Day 2 even as it coincided with a weekend day, Saturday, when the numbers usually follow the higher trend. Its numbers fell by 35.2% on February 24 when the film registered 11.27% Hindi occupancy.

According to estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to rake in 7 crore net within 2 days of its release. The film opened with a collection of 4.25 crore net while it managed to amass 2.75 crore net on Day 2 of its release.

Also read: Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's action movie collects 4 crore, competes with Article 370

Considering global box office trends, the film raked in 1 crore in the overseas market and 4.75 crore gross in the domestic market, taking its worldwide box office collection to 5.75 crore, as per early estimates of Day 1.

Also read: OTT, theatres releases this week: From Article 370 to Poacher, films and series to watch

Aditya Dutt's directorial film's cast features Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the main roles along with Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. 

The action movie, produced by the production house ‘Action Hero Films’, shows Arjun Rampal as the villain. The action thriller, made on a budget of 45 crore, was released on February 23 and faces stiff competition from Yami Gautam starrer 'Article 370,' which minted 7.5 crore on its second day.

Also read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 9: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor's film mints 2.85 crore

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “#Crakk surprises, opens better-than-expected on Day 1… Performs best in #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits… Biz got a boost due to the affordable ticket pricing [ 99/-] on #CinemaLoversDay… Needs to stay strong on Sat - Sun, when regular ticket pricing comes into play… Fri 4.11 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Also read: PM Modi says Article 370 movie ‘useful for people to get correct information’; actor Yami Gautam reacts

 

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X said, “ #Crakk starts off strong at the box office, exceeding expectations on its debut day. With promising momentum, it's gearing up for a good weekend ahead. Day 1 - 4.07 cr nett. "

Also read: Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam’s movie earns 5.75 crore, beats Vidyut Jamwal’s Crakk

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 25 Feb 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App