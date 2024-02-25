Crakk Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-packed Bollywood film “Crakk," witnessed a slowdown on Day 2 even as it coincided with a weekend day, Saturday, when the numbers usually follow the higher trend. Its numbers fell by 35.2% on February 24 when the film registered 11.27% Hindi occupancy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to rake in ₹7 crore net within 2 days of its release. The film opened with a collection of ₹4.25 crore net while it managed to amass ₹2.75 crore net on Day 2 of its release.

Also read: Crakk Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's action movie collects ₹ 4 crore, competes with Article 370 Considering global box office trends, the film raked in ₹1 crore in the overseas market and ₹4.75 crore gross in the domestic market, taking its worldwide box office collection to ₹5.75 crore, as per early estimates of Day 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: OTT, theatres releases this week: From Article 370 to Poacher, films and series to watch Aditya Dutt's directorial film's cast features Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the main roles along with Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role.

The action movie, produced by the production house ‘Action Hero Films’, shows Arjun Rampal as the villain. The action thriller, made on a budget of ₹45 crore, was released on February 23 and faces stiff competition from Yami Gautam starrer 'Article 370,' which minted ₹7.5 crore on its second day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “#Crakk surprises, opens better-than-expected on Day 1… Performs best in #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits… Biz got a boost due to the affordable ticket pricing [ ₹ 99/-] on #CinemaLoversDay… Needs to stay strong on Sat - Sun, when regular ticket pricing comes into play… Fri ₹ 4.11 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X said, “ #Crakk starts off strong at the box office, exceeding expectations on its debut day. With promising momentum, it's gearing up for a good weekend ahead. Day 1 - ₹4.07 cr nett. "

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!