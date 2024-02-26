Crakk Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal starrer film earns ₹2.4 crore
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal starrer, action-packed Bollywood film raked in ₹2.4 crore net on Sunday, February 25.
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-packed Bollywood film ‘Crakk’ was released in theatres on Friday, February 23, alongside Yami Gautam's Article 370. The latter has been outbeating the former since its release.
