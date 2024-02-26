Crakk Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-packed Bollywood film ‘Crakk’ was released in theatres on Friday, February 23, alongside Yami Gautam's Article 370. The latter has been outbeating the former since its release.

Crakk minted ₹4.25 crore net on its opening day and witnessed a slowdown on Day 2. Its numbers fell by 49.41% on February 24 but gained little momentum on Sunday, February 25, when the film registered 13.33 percent Hindi occupancy and a 11.63 percent increase in collection.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film managed to rake in ₹8.8 crore net within its three-day run in theatres. The film opened with a collection of ₹4.25 crore net, while it managed to amass ₹2.15 crore net on Day 2 of its release. On Day 3, the film raked in ₹2.4 crore net, taking its weekend collection to ₹4.55 crore net.

Considering global box office trends, the film raked in ₹2 crore in the overseas market and ₹7.25 crore gross in the domestic market, taking its worldwide box office collection to ₹9.25 crore, as per early estimates of Day 3.

Aditya Dutt's directorial film's cast features Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the key roles, along with Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. The action thriller, made on a budget of ₹45 crore and produced by the production house ‘Action Hero Films’, shows Arjun Rampal as the villain.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, " #Crakk slips, sees cracks in its biz on Day 2 [Sat]… It was extremely important to score on Sat - especially after collecting a tidy sum on Fri [#CinemaLoversDay] - but the sharp decline is a concern… Fri 4.11 cr, Sat 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 6.26 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice

#Crakk has Day 3 [Sun] to cover the shortfall… The theatrical run has to show better results, since the costs are on the higher side."