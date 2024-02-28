Crakk Box Office Collection Day 5: Vidyut Jammwal film mints ₹1.01 crore as Mumbai, Delhi drive numbers
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 5: Worldwide box office collection of action-packed Bollywood film ‘Crakk’ starring Vidyut Jammwal stood at ₹12.1 crore on Tuesday.
Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: The action-packed Bollywood film ‘Crakk’ starring Vidyut Jammwal, was released in theatres on Friday, February 23, alongside Yami Gautam's, ‘Article 370’. The latter has been outperforming the former since its release.
Aditya Dutt's directorial film's cast features Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the main roles, along with Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. The action thriller, made on a budget of ₹45 crore and produced by the production house ‘Action Hero Films’, has Arjun Rampal as the villain.
