Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: The action-packed Bollywood film ‘Crakk’ starring Vidyut Jammwal, was released in theatres on Friday, February 23, alongside Yami Gautam's, ‘Article 370’. The latter has been outperforming the former since its release.

The Aditya Dutt-helmed film managed to earn ₹10.71 crore net within its five-day run in theatres, According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. On its Day 5, Tuesday, the movie raked in ₹1.01 crore net, marking a slight improvement of 1% from the previous day when it earned ₹1 crore net. In terms of occupancy on February 27, the film witnessed an overall 10.46% Hindi occupancy.

Crakk minted ₹4.25 crore net on its opening day and witnessed a slowdown thereafter. It hasn't been able to take over its release day numbers yet. On its second day in theatres, it minted ₹2.15 crore net. Its numbers fell by 49.41% on February 24 but gained little momentum on Sunday, February 25, when the film registered a 6.98% increase in its collection. The film raked in ₹2.3 crore net on its third day, taking its first-weekend collection to a total of ₹4.55 crore.

While considering global box office trends, it was found that the film raked in ₹1 crore in the overseas market and ₹11.1 crore gross in the domestic market, taking its worldwide box office collection to ₹12.1 crore, as per early estimates of Day 5.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the metropolitan cities of Mumbai and Delhi were the driving force behind Crakk's Box Office numbers.