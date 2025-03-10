Crazxy Box Office Collection Day 11: Girish Kohli-directed ‘Crazxy’ starring Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah, has earned ₹36 crore on Monday, March 10, as of the evening trends, after its theatre release on Friday, February 28, according to data collected from the industry tracker Sacnilk.

Crazxy — Movie earnings The Girish Kohli-directed movie, Crazxy, earned ₹6.6 crore as of the end of the first week. According to the data, the movie's earnings remained low in the second week and on a downward trajectory since the first week.

The second week's momentum dropped after the first three days of the week. The film's earnings gained 30.77 per cent on Friday and 64.71 per cent on Saturday. However, the net collection dropped 14.29 per cent on Sunday, March 9, which was the 10th day after the release of the film.

So far the movie has collected ₹10.41 crore, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk data.

Crazxy — Movie demand “Crazxy” movie's demand dropped around the nation on Day 11 of the theatre screening in cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, among others.

According to the Day 11 evening data from Sacnilk, Lucknow had the highest theatre occupancy at 11.33 per cent, followed by Mumbai at 10 per cent. Other cities like Pune have 10 per cent movie hall occupancy, Kolkata at 9.67 per cent, and Hyderabad at 7 per cent, according to the data report.

Other cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi NCR, etc., had average single digit occupancy.

Crazxy — Details The Tumbbad star Sohum Shah's movie “Crazxy” is competing against Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon to become the highest grosser of 2025.

The movie features Sohum Shah and Tinnu Anand for the lead roles and is produced by the actor along with others like Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah and Adesh Prasad under the banner of Sohum Shah Films, Mint reported earlier.

According to the news report, the movie's plot shows how Dr. Abhimanyu Sood (starring Sohum Shah) races against time to rescue his kidnapped daughter.