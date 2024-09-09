CRED users win gifts worth ₹3.25 lakh; Kunal Shah’s company gives him ₹1,000 only; here’s why

A man who hit CRED’s Friday jackpot with gifts worth ₹3.25 lakh has claimed that the Bengaluru-based company’s has company offered to give him only ₹1,000 instead. According to Aviral Sangal, Kunal Shah's company claimed that they are canceling the jackpot, which 200 people hit, because of a “technical issue”.

The CRED’s Friday jackpot included MacBook, iPad, AirPods Max and a TUMI bag.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sangal said, on hitting the jackpot, he was asked to fill out a form to receive the gift items. He claimed that CRED took his PAN card to pay the TDS due on the jackpot.

“Even though I usually do not fall for the @CRED_club jackpots, but yesterday I just played the friday jackpot without having any hope of getting anything meaningful. But I scored the JACKPOT and it wasn't a small one. It included a Macbook, Ipad, Airpods Max and a TUMI bag worth INR 3.25L,” he shared.

However, the thrill of winning it was short-lived. Sangal shared that a few minutes later, he received a call from CRED team saying that they had to cancel the jackpot because of some technical issue. CRED team credited his coins back and gave him a cashback of ₹1,000 as a “good-will gesture”.

“I filled out the form to receive the items and they took my PAN to pay the TDS on the jackpot. BUT few minutes back I get a call from Cred team that they had to cancel the jackpot because of some technical issue and they crediting back the coins and good will gesture INR 1K cashback,” he added in the post.

The X user also shared that after he declined their offer of ₹1,000, the company “shamelessly” called him twice with the same.

In the third call, Sangal said, CRED gave him an in-depth insight of their decision to cancel the jackpot due to a “bug”.

“Due to a ‘Bug’ there were 200 users who won the Jackpot. They decided to cancel the Jackpot instead of pausing, fixing the bug and honoring the 200 odd users who already won,” the X user said in a follow-up post.

Sangal said he has asked CRED to “publicly acknowledge the incident publicly” and to honor the jackpot for all 200 users. He claimed that the cancellation of jackpot is only fair to the organization and not to its users.

“I have made my stand clear that CRED needs to honor the reward or else I do have my legal options available to me,” Sangal added.

CRED did not reply to LiveMint's query at the time of writing the story.

Here is how netizens reacted: “I guess nobody is supposed to win as per their algorithm but the technical glitch let you win but now they don't have the products so they are just spinning around like this. Very mature product you have CRED,” a user commented.

Another said, “When I started reading I thought this was one of those rare positive tweets about the so-called jackpots on CRED. But alas, that was not to be. Cred is already the butt of so many jokes - these actions just don't bode well for the brand.”