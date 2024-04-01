Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Tabu, Kareena and Kriti starrer mints ₹29.25 crore in India, ₹15 crore overseas
Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood movie 'Crew', starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, was released in theatres on Friday, March 29. The box office collection figures of Day 3 indicate a surge in collection in domestic business against the previous day's numbers.