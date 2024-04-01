Hello User
Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Tabu, Kareena and Kriti starrer mints ₹29.25 crore in India, ₹15 crore overseas

Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Tabu, Kareena and Kriti starrer mints ₹29.25 crore in India, ₹15 crore overseas

Written By Fareha Naaz

Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: The Box office collection figures of Sunday indicate a surge in collection in domestic business against the previous day's numbers.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: The film co-produced by Rhea Kapoor minted 10.61 crore net on third day.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood movie 'Crew', starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, was released in theatres on Friday, March 29. The box office collection figures of Day 3 indicate a surge in collection in domestic business against the previous day's numbers.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted 29.25 crore net during its three-day run in theatres. On Day 3, the film co-produced by Rhea Kapoor minted 10.25 crore net, as per early estimates.

On its opening day, the film collected 9.25 crore net, as per the report. Crew witnessed an increase in collection over the next two days. On March 30, it raked in 9.75 crore net.

Considering the film's global business, the Ekta Kapoor co-production raked in 15 crore overseas.

Rajesh Krishnan's directorial film had an overall 28.85% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are also a part of the cast apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

The film is produced by production houses Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network in a post on Instagram claimed that the film raked in 20.07 crore gross worldwide on Day 1 and 21.06 crore gross on Day 2 taking the total to 41.13 crore gross. The production house had earlier claimed that this remarkable feat is the highest collection for a female-led movie on Day 1.

The film registered 29.93% overall Hindi occupancy on Sunday, March 31. Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy of 63.75%, and Bengaluru was close behind where it stood at 51.00%. Followed by Mumbai, Hindi occupancy stood at 34.50%.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “EXCELLENT HOLD… #Crew strengthens its position on Day 2 [Sat], after an impressive start on Day 1 [#GoodFriday holiday]… Urban centres are super-strong, while mass pockets are good / decent."

While giving details about the movie's collection, the analyst stated, "The 2-day total exceeds ALL pre-release expectations and calculations… It’s a given that Day 3 [Sun] will punch higher numbers than Day 1 and 2, which means it’s eyeing 33 cr+ [or thereabouts] in its *opening weekend*, which is truly FANTASTIC."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X stated, “After a strong Good Friday debut, #Crew maintains its momentum with another day of double-digit collections on Saturday."

