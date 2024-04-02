Hello User
Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Kareena, Tabu and Kriti starrer film numbers nosedive, mints 4.5 crore

Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Kareena, Tabu and Kriti starrer film numbers nosedive, mints ₹4.5 crore

Fareha Naaz

Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: The Ekta Kapoor production witnessed a massive slump in collection on Monday, April 1, as compared with previous day's numbers. The film witnessed 57.14 percent drop in collection on Day 4

Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer minted 20.25 crore net during its first weekend.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Bollywood movie 'Crew', starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon witnessed a massive slump in the collection on Monday, April 1, as compared with the previous day's numbers.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted 34 crore net during its four-day run in theatres. The film witnessed a 57.14 percent drop in collection on Day 4 as it minted 4.5 crore net on Monday. On the previous day, the film co-produced by Rhea Kapoor had minted 10.25 crore net, as per early estimates.

The Ekta Kapoor production minted 20.25 crore during its first weekend. The film collected 9.25 crore net on its opening day, March 29.

Considering the film's global business, the Ekta Kapoor co-production raked in 22 crore gross overseas and 35.4 crore gross in the domestic market. Hence, the worldwide collection totals 57.4 crore gross.

Rajesh Krishnan helmed film had an overall 15.30 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday. Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy of 28.67% as Bengaluru trailed behind with 21.75% occupancy.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma are also a part of the cast apart from Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

The film is produced by production houses Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network in a post on Instagram claimed that the film grossed 62.53 crores worldwide until Day 3.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “A strong start was always on the cards thanks to [i] well-cut trailer, [ii] superb music and [iii] #GoodFriday holiday [on Fri], but the wonderful biz on Sat - Sun has elevated it to the SUCCESS category."

He added, "After #Article370 [Feb 2024], #Crew [March 2024] is the second female-centric film in the *first quarter of 2024* to go from strength to strength with each passing day."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X stated, “#Crew is on track to become a 𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐍 𝐇𝐈𝐓 after passing the Monday test. Trending indicates it could cross 4.25 cr and reach 5 cr on its day 4 with strong evening showings."

