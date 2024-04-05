Crew Box Office Collection Day 7: The Bollywood movie, Crew, was released on March 29. The movie has an all-female leading star cast, including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. In the last one week, the thriller-comedy has earned ₹76.15 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a gross collection of ₹48.15 crore in India and an additional ₹28 crore in the overseas market, the movie's total collection stands at ₹76.15 in 7 days. The total net collection in the domestic market is ₹43.76 crore.

Also Read: Bollywood movies Q1 2024 vs 2023: Shah Rukh Khan factor, Siddharth Anand’s dominance and more On its release day, the movie collected ₹9.25 crore net in India. Over the weekend, it saw decent growth. On Saturday, the movie saw an increase in collection of 5.41% and earned ₹9.75 crore. On Sunday, the numbers were further up by 7.69% and reached ₹10.5 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, Crew minted ₹4.2 crore net, a 60% drop. The collection decreased further to ₹3.75 crore on Tuesday, followed by ₹3.3 crore on Wednesday and ₹3 crore on Thursday, as per early estimates.

Makers claim higher numbers The makers of the movie, however, have been promoting much higher numbers. According to producer Rhea Kapoor, Crew earned ₹62.53 crore worldwide within the first three days.

“Our C R E W is killing it! A big Thank you to the audiences for all the love!! Times are changing for good…Proud to be a part of this change!" wrote Kriti Sanon while sharing the numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Malaika Arora on her journey as an entrepreneur with The Label Life: ‘Not a bed of roses’ The makers earlier claimed that the movie had earned ₹20.07 crore on the first day, the “highest opening day grosser for any female lead Hindi film ever." However, the makers have not shared any numbers for the last three days.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!