Business News/ News / Trends/  Crew Box Office Collection Day 7: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s movie mints 76.15 crore in one week

Crew Box Office Collection Day 7: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s movie mints ₹76.15 crore in one week

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Crew Box Office Collection Day 7: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s movie was released on March 29

Crew Box Office Collection Day 7: The Bollywood movie stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 7: The Bollywood movie, Crew, was released on March 29. The movie has an all-female leading star cast, including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. In the last one week, the thriller-comedy has earned 76.15 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

With a gross collection of 48.15 crore in India and an additional 28 crore in the overseas market, the movie's total collection stands at 76.15 in 7 days. The total net collection in the domestic market is 43.76 crore.

Also Read: Bollywood movies Q1 2024 vs 2023: Shah Rukh Khan factor, Siddharth Anand’s dominance and more

On its release day, the movie collected 9.25 crore net in India. Over the weekend, it saw decent growth. On Saturday, the movie saw an increase in collection of 5.41% and earned 9.75 crore. On Sunday, the numbers were further up by 7.69% and reached 10.5 crore.

On Monday, Crew minted 4.2 crore net, a 60% drop. The collection decreased further to 3.75 crore on Tuesday, followed by 3.3 crore on Wednesday and 3 crore on Thursday, as per early estimates.

Makers claim higher numbers

The makers of the movie, however, have been promoting much higher numbers. According to producer Rhea Kapoor, Crew earned 62.53 crore worldwide within the first three days.

“Our C R E W is killing it! A big Thank you to the audiences for all the love!! Times are changing for good…Proud to be a part of this change!" wrote Kriti Sanon while sharing the numbers.

Also Read: Malaika Arora on her journey as an entrepreneur with The Label Life: ‘Not a bed of roses’

The makers earlier claimed that the movie had earned 20.07 crore on the first day, the “highest opening day grosser for any female lead Hindi film ever." However, the makers have not shared any numbers for the last three days.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
