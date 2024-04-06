Crew Box Office Collection Day 8: The heist comedy film starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon witnessed impressive gains in the collection on Friday, April 5, as compared with the previous day's numbers.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 8: Bollywood movie 'Crew', starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, witnessed impressive gains in the collection on Friday, April 5, as compared with the previous day's numbers.

The Ekta Kapoor production minted ₹47.53 crore net during its eight-day run in theatres, as per film industry tracker Sacnilk estimates. The film witnessed a 26% surge in collection on Day 8 as it minted ₹3.78 crore net. On the previous day, the film earned ₹3 crore net.

Considering the film's worldwide performance, the Rhea Kapoor co-production raked in ₹28.35 crore gross overseas and ₹51.65 crore gross in the domestic market. Thus, the film has managed to gross ₹80 crore in eight days.

The heist comedy film minted ₹20.25 crore net during its first weekend while it raked in ₹9.25 crore net on its opening day, March 29. The Rajesh Krishnan-helmed film minted ₹43.75 crore net during its first week.

The film's star cast also includes Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Crew is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. The production house ‘Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network’ in a post on Instagram claimed that the film grossed ₹87.28 crore worldwide until Day 7.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stated, "#Crew… Tilts heavily towards urban centres, which continue to drive its biz, while mass pockets are decent to so-so…. should witness an upswing over the weekend [Sat - Sun specifically]."

He added, “Going forward, #Crew faces two major opponents on Wed [10 April]: #BMCM and #Maidaan… The biz *thereafter* will be dependent on the showcasing at prime locations as also, how the two movies perform at the #BO."

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a social media post on X stated, "#Crew had a Fantastic First Week at the box office despite mega competition with #GodzillaXKong All set to display substantial growth on weekend 2 - 𝐇𝐈𝐓….Day 7 - ₹3.12 crTotal - ₹47.54 cr nett."

