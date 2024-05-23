The film Crew features Kriti Sanon as Divya Rana, Tabu as Geeta Sethi, and Kareena Kapoor as Jasmine. Diljit Dosanjh plays a Customs officer, and Kapil Sharma plays Tabu's husband, Arun Sethi.

After a successful theatrical run, Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is all set to debut in OTT. The film was released in theatres on March 29 this year.

Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

What is the plot of Crew? The movie revolves around the lives of three women who work as flight attendants. All of these women come from different backgrounds but face the same financial security problem.

The film then shows that the three women decide to earn money by smuggling after their airline, Kohinoor Airlines, goes bankrupt.

The trio has its ups and downs, but they ultimately emerge victorious.

Crew cast The film features Kriti Sanon as Divya Rana, Tabu as Geeta Sethi, and Kareena Kapoor as Jasmine. Diljit Dosanjh plays a Customs officer, and Kapil Sharma plays Tabu's husband, Arun Sethi.

The movie also features stars like Rajesh Sharma as Pruthviraj Mittal and Saswata Chatterjee as Vijay Walia.

The movie's cinematography was done by Anuj Rakesh Dhawan, and Manan Sagar was the editor.

Crew box office collection According to media reports, the movie's lifetime box office collection was ₹83.42 crore in India. Globally, it has collected ₹156 crore. This makes Crew the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

The film was initially announced in November 2022. Filming began in March 2023 and took place in three cities: Mumbai, Goa, and Abu Dhabi.

The shooting was completed in February 2024.

Crew was initially scheduled to be released on March 22, but the date was pushed to March 29 to coincide with the Good Friday holiday.

Crew OTT release date Now, the movie is set to debut on OTT platform Netflix. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the film will release on the platform on May 24.

