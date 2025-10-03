‘Missing my brother’: Cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal marries businessman Lovish Oberoi | Watch

Komal Sharma, the sister of India's top-order batter Abhishek Sharma, tied the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in an intimate wedding ceremony in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, October 3.

Advertisement

Sadly, Abhishek, who attended the pre-wedding ceremonies of his sister's wedding, had to skip the main event today due to the ongoing one-day ODI matches.

After the ceremony, Komal told the media reporters that she was very happy and excited to begin the new phase of her life, but shared that she missed her brother on her special day.

Advertisement

“It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me, I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother,” she said.

Komal and Lovish's wedding ceremony reflected traditional elegance, as the bride dazzled in a bright red bridal outfit, and the groom complemented her in a sophisticated ivory sherwani.

Advertisement

At the star-studded pre-wedding ceremony in Ludhiana, Abhishek showcased his amazing dance skills alongside cricket superstar Yuvraj Singh on September 30.

‘Special gift’ At the pre-wedding ceremony, Komal was overjoyed by her brother's feat in the Asia Cup, and said, “It is a matter of pride that my brother Abhishek has won the Asia Cup tournament. We have brought the trophy home, and we are all very happy. I really wanted this gift from my brother before my marriage. I knew deep inside that India was going to win this…”

Also Read | Told me that I am so important: Abhishek Sharma reveals skipper Suryakumars message after inconsistent run

About Abhishek Sharma Star batter Abhishek Sharma recently enjoyed the success of his spectacular Asia Cup 2025 performance, where he scored 314 runs in seven innings and won the Player of the Tournament award.

Advertisement

Abhishek only made his international debut last year, but the 25-year-old has reached a rating of 931 points following a stylish half-century during India's successful victory over Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup, and in the process overtook the previous best rating of 919 points, which was achieved by England right-hander Dawid Malan in 2020.

It means Abhishek increased his lead at the top of the rankings for T20I batters, with the left-hander also surpassing the previous best ratings of teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli before he finished the week with a total of 926 rating points.

However, he got out on a golden duck in the second one-dayer against Australia A in Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday.