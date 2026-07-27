Cricketer Arshdeep Singh makes relationship with Samreen Kaur Instagram official: ‘My person’

India pacer Arshdeep Singh has once again become the subject of dating speculation after sharing a series of pictures with actress Samreen Kaur on Instagram.

The left-arm fast bowler, who was part of India's white-ball tours of Ireland and England, is currently spending time in the United Kingdom. His latest social media post featuring Samreen has quickly gone viral, with fans interpreting it as the strongest indication yet of their rumoured relationship.

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Arshdeep captioned the post:

“My Person ❤️”

While neither Arshdeep nor Samreen has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship, the post has reignited speculation among fans.

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Samreen Kaur is an actor, model and social media influencer from Jammu and Kashmir. Born on September 7, 1999, she completed her BCom (Honours) from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune.

Advertisement

She first gained national recognition after representing Jammu & Kashmir as a finalist in the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant. Following her stint in modelling, she went on to pursue a career in acting.

Samreen has appeared in films such as 83 and Sardaar Ji 2, and was also part of the ZEE5 web series Nail Polish. Apart from films and web projects, she has featured in several popular music videos alongside artists including Guru Randhawa, Badshah and Jubin Nautiyal.

Some of her best-known music video appearances include Baawla and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha, which helped her reach a wider audience.

Beyond acting, Samreen enjoys a strong presence on social media, where she regularly shares updates about her work, travel and fashion.

Advertisement

Rumours Began During IPL 2026 The duo first sparked dating rumours during IPL 2026, when they were spotted together on multiple occasions.

Although neither of them addressed the speculation at the time, fans continued to closely follow their social media activity.

Just a few days ago, Samreen Kaur also shared a picture with Arshdeep on her Instagram Story, where the two were seen wearing matching gold pendants, adding further fuel to the rumours.

Their latest pictures have now prompted another wave of reactions online, with many fans calling the caption "My Person" a possible relationship reveal.

However, neither Arshdeep Singh nor Samreen Kaur has officially confirmed that they are dating.

Arshdeep's Recent Cricketing Outings On the cricketing front, Arshdeep Singh was last seen in India's three-match ODI series against England.

Advertisement

India lost the series 2-1, with the visitors suffering a 27-run defeat in the decider. Arshdeep had a difficult outing in the final ODI, conceding 72 runs without taking a wicket.

Before the ODI series, India also endured a challenging five-match T20I series against England, losing four matches while one encounter was washed out due to rain.

Despite India's struggles, Arshdeep finished as the team's leading wicket-taker in the series with four wickets.

Criticism During IPL, Rest For Zimbabwe Series During IPL 2026, Arshdeep also faced criticism from a section of fans over his social media activity.

The fast bowler's viral reels drew scrutiny at a time when Punjab Kings suffered a dramatic slump and eventually failed to qualify for the playoffs, with some fans questioning whether he was spending too much time on social media.

Advertisement

Following India's tour of England, Arshdeep was rested for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

India went on to register a clean sweep in Harare, marking Shreyas Iyer's first series win as captain of the national side.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.