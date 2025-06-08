Rinku Singh now engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj; Jaya Bachchan, Akhilesh Yadav and more bless the couple

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on Sunday, June 8, in Lucknow. Their wedding is slated for November 18 this year.

Several pictures and inside videos from their private engagement party have now surfaced online.

Several notable personalities, such as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, MP Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan attended the ring ceremony of Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj.

Among them was Congress leader and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla who told PTI, "May both of them enjoy a beautiful life, this is a wonderful match. Each excels in their own field, and together, they will make a strong and successful pair.”

Rinku Singh engaged Priya's father, Toofani Saroj, said that the “engagement ceremony was an intimate affair, attended by close family members, friends, and relatives”.

Rinku, 27, has played 2 ODIs and 33 T20Is for India in last couple of years and is an important member of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. The 26-year-old Priya is a first time MP from Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency.

“Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They met through Priya’s friend’s father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they decided to get married,” the would-be bride's father said.

Who is Priya Saroj? Priya, hailing from Karkhiyaon village in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is one of India’s youngest MPs, continuing a political legacy established by her father, Tufani Saroj – a three-time MP and current MLA from Kerakat.

She stepped into politics in the year 2024 as a first-time MP of the Samajwadi Party after defeating BJP veteran BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes.

Priya and Rinku at Kuldeep Yadav's engagement Recently, cricketer Kuldeep Yadav also got engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika in a private ceremony. Their engagement was held in Lucknow.

In attendance was Rinku Singh alongside Priya Saroj.