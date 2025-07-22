Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan drops 17 Kg, shares before-after pic that stuns fans

After being snubbed for the high-profile England Test series, Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan has undergone a remarkable transformation off the field, shedding 17 kilos in a determined effort to silence critics and reclaim his spot in the national side.

Despite a strong start to his Test career and a stellar domestic record, the 27-year-old was overlooked for the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with selectors opting for Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair. Sarfaraz, who was part of the squad during the Australia tour but didn’t get a game, was again sidelined, with coach Gautam Gambhir favouring Washington Sundar on seam-friendly pitches.

Fitness, particularly weight, has long been seen as a hurdle in Sarfaraz’s international journey. While his batting credentials were rarely questioned, concerns over his physique delayed his India debut and continued to cast a shadow over his selection prospects.

Now, Sarfaraz is working hard to change that narrative.

The Mumbai batter recently shared a photo on Instagram showing his leaner frame, revealing he had lost 17 kilos. The transformation was met with praise from fans, who lauded his dedication and discipline.

After missing the England series, Sarfaraz did travel to the UK with the India A side. He scored a gritty 92 in the first unofficial Test but was left out of the next match to make room for KL Rahul’s return to the XI.

Sarfaraz’s father and coach, Naushad Khan, spoke about his son’s weight-loss journey in an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, revealing the drastic dietary changes the family made together.

