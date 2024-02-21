Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has recently invested in a Mumbai apartment for ₹5.38 crore, according to documents obtained by real estate database platform Zapkey, as quoted by Moneycontrol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The apartment, situated in the Ten BKC project at Bandra East, spans 1,110 square feet. The deal for this yet-to-be-completed flat was officially registered on January 7th, 2024, by Jaiswal himself.

Despite not being the top choice for Mumbai residents in the past, the Bandra East area has experienced significant popularity over the last decade. This surge in acceptance is attributed to its close proximity to the new central business district of Bandra Kurla Complex and the emergence of major gated-community projects.

Notable developers like Rustomjee and Kalpataru have undertaken projects in this area, which is currently witnessing a flurry of redevelopment projects.

Among these developments is Ten BKC, a residential project launched in 2016, offering 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK apartments. With a registered price translating to over ₹48,000 per square foot, Jaiswal's purchase deal epitomizes a classic rags-to-riches narrative, given his modest origins.

Jaiswal, who represents India in international cricket and plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, is a prime example of success rising from humble beginnings.

