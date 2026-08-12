Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in private ceremony in Portugal, shares wedding photo

Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, tied the knot on Tuesday in a ceremony held at the Portuguese resort town of Cascais, the football superstar's representatives confirmed.

The wedding brought a decade-long relationship full circle, arriving after days of heightened media speculation across Portugal over where and when the ceremony would actually take place.

Ronaldo, 41, shared a photo of the couple's hands showing off their wedding bands, captioning the post on Instagram simply: "C ❤️ G".

The Brunswick Group, which manages the footballer's public relations, told AFP that the couple's five children were present at the "private and intimate" ceremony. Notably, the wedding took place exactly a year to the day after Rodriguez, a 32-year-old influencer, had announced their engagement on Instagram.

Ronaldo, who represented Portugal at this summer's World Cup before the team's exit in the last 16, currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Over the course of his career, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has won the Ballon d'Or five times, cementing his status as one of the game's greatest players.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, has built her own public profile, most notably through the Netflix series I Am Georgina, which offers a glimpse into the family's life spanning football, fashion and travel.

In the lead-up to the wedding, Portuguese media had floated multiple possible venues, including Sintra, near Lisbon, and Funchal on the island of Madeira, Ronaldo's hometown. Speculation around a Funchal ceremony grew so intense last weekend that hundreds of people gathered outside the city's cathedral, hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple. The cathedral itself had earlier told AFP that no wedding was scheduled there, though it said hosting the event would have been “an honour.”

In the end, the couple chose Cascais, an upscale coastal resort roughly 30 kilometres (19 miles) west of Lisbon, where they already own a villa.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez's story began in 2016, when she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid — an encounter she has described as "love at first sight." Speaking to Vogue Arabia in 2025, she recalled feeling "a sense of peace and an inexplicable energy" almost instantly upon meeting Ronaldo, adding that it felt “as if we had known each other forever.”

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