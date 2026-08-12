Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in private ceremony in Portugal, shares wedding photo

Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez, tied the knot on Tuesday in a ceremony held at the Portuguese resort town of Cascais, the football superstar's representatives confirmed.

The wedding brought a decade-long relationship full circle, arriving after days of heightened media speculation across Portugal over where and when the ceremony would actually take place.

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Ronaldo, 41, shared a photo of the couple's hands showing off their wedding bands, captioning the post on Instagram simply: "C ❤️ G".

The Brunswick Group, which manages the footballer's public relations, told AFP that the couple's five children were present at the "private and intimate" ceremony. Notably, the wedding took place exactly a year to the day after Rodriguez, a 32-year-old influencer, had announced their engagement on Instagram.

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Ronaldo, who represented Portugal at this summer's World Cup before the team's exit in the last 16, currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Over the course of his career, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has won the Ballon d'Or five times, cementing his status as one of the game's greatest players.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, has built her own public profile, most notably through the Netflix series I Am Georgina, which offers a glimpse into the family's life spanning football, fashion and travel.

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In the lead-up to the wedding, Portuguese media had floated multiple possible venues, including Sintra, near Lisbon, and Funchal on the island of Madeira, Ronaldo's hometown. Speculation around a Funchal ceremony grew so intense last weekend that hundreds of people gathered outside the city's cathedral, hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple. The cathedral itself had earlier told AFP that no wedding was scheduled there, though it said hosting the event would have been “an honour.”

In the end, the couple chose Cascais, an upscale coastal resort roughly 30 kilometres (19 miles) west of Lisbon, where they already own a villa.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez's story began in 2016, when she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid — an encounter she has described as "love at first sight." Speaking to Vogue Arabia in 2025, she recalled feeling "a sense of peace and an inexplicable energy" almost instantly upon meeting Ronaldo, adding that it felt “as if we had known each other forever.”

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Since then, the pair have grown into one of the most recognizable celebrity couples in the world, commanding a combined social media following of more than 750 million across platforms — a reach that extends well beyond football. Their business interests now include stakes in fashion labels and a hotel chain, further expanding their public and commercial footprint.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in private ceremony in Portugal, shares wedding photo