Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth: Check the ‘highest-paid’ athlete's brand endorsements, business ventures and more

Cristiano Ronaldo’s star power extends beyond sports. In 2025, Forbes named him The World’s Highest-Paid Athlete, just like the previous year.

In 2020, he ranked number 4 on Forbes’ Celebrity 100. Earlier in his career, in 2015, he made the 30 Under 30 – Sports list. According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth stands at $275 million (more than ₹2,400 crore).

For a long time, Cristiano Ronaldo was represented by “super-agent” Jorge Mendes, who heads the agency Gestifute. His clients have also included David de Gea, Jose Mourinho and James Rodriguez.

Mendes played a key role in managing Ronaldo's transfers and contracts for many years. However, Ronaldo and Mendes ended their professional agent-player relationship in late 2022. Ronaldo's transfer to Saudi club Al-Nassr was negotiated largely through Ricky Regufe, Ronaldo's personal manager and friend.

A five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo became the first active team-sport athlete to earn over $1 billion in 2020.

In February 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to reach 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (now X). By May 2025, this number grew to 939 million.

In March 2021, he overtook Pele’s goal tally with a hat-trick for Juventus against Cagliari, reaching 770 goals. By September 2024, he became the first man to score 900 official goals.

In August 2021, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, where he played from 2003 to 2009. Then, he joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr in December 2022.

Brand endorsements Cristiano Ronaldo’s brand endorsements make up a large part of his wealth and fame. His most important deal is with Nike, his sponsor since 2003. He has a lifetime contract worth about $1 billion.

Since 2013, he has worked with Herbalife. He started endorsing Clear Shampoo and Tag Heuer watches in 2014. In 2018, he started promoting American Tourister luggage.

Ronaldo is a global ambassador for DAZN sports streaming, Binance cryptocurrency, and luxury brands like Jacob & Co and Louis Vuitton. His partnerships also include ZujuGP, UFL, MTG and WHOOP. In 2025, he became the Global Brand Ambassador for the Esports World Cup.

Business ventures Cristiano Ronaldo’s first big business success was his CR7 fashion line. It started with pants in 2013 and footwear in 2015. He later launched CR7 Eyewear and the Cristiano Ronaldo Legacy perfume with Eden Parfums.

In 2016, CR7 entered the hotel industry with Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels in Funchal, Madeira and Lisbon. He later expanded to Madrid and Marrakech.

In 2017, Ronaldo started CR7 Fitness by Crunch gyms in Portugal and Spain to promote health and fitness.

Real estate Cristiano Ronaldo has built an impressive property portfolio across many countries. He started investing in real estate at a young age.

In 2015, he bought a $18.5 million penthouse in New York’s Trump Tower with views of Central Park, according to Zonal Sports. However, in 2019, he listed it for $7 million after its value dropped by nearly half, the publication added.

Cristiano Ronaldo owns several luxurious homes worldwide. He bought a $1.6 million ( ₹14 crore) holiday villa in Marbella, Spain, with a private cinema and infinity pool. His $6 million ( ₹52.5 crore) Madrid house in La Finca offers top privacy and has his initials at the entrance.

