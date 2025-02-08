The Critics Choice Awards 2025 took place in Los Angeles on February 7. This 30th edition happened weeks after the LA wildfires. The Critics Choice Awards had some surprising wins, leaving audiences shocked.
While some victories were expected, like Demi Moore for Best Actress and Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez, Ariana Grande’s loss sparked backlash among fans.
Check out the complete list of winners:
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
Edward Berger - Conclave
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys
Sean Baker - Anora
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Brutalist
The Substance
Wicked
Angelina Jolie - Maria
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Mikey Madison - Anora
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Daniel Craig - Queer
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Nickel Boys
Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Margaret Qualley - The Substance
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Yura Borisov - Anora
Alisha Weir - Abigail
Alyla Browne - Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Elliott Heffernan - Blitz
Izaac Wang - Didi
Zoe Ziegler - Janet Planet
Anora
Emilia Perez
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
Wicked
Deadpool & Wolverine (JOINT WINNER)
Hit Man
My Old Ass
Saturday Night
Thelma
All We Imagine as Light
Flow
I’m Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff - Gladiator II
Craig Latrop - Nosferatu
Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia - The Brutalist
Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau - Dune: Part Two
Suzia Davies - Conclave
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
Justin Kuritzkes - Challengers
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David - September 5
Sean Baker - Anora
Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts - Dune: Part Two
Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley - Sing Sing
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes - Nickel Boys
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox - Wicked
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Alice Brooks - Wicked
Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two
Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys
Lol Crawley - The Brutalist
Stephane Fontaine - Conclave
Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl - Miley Cyrus
Compress/Repress - Challengers - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Harper and Will Go West - Will & Harper - Kristen Wiig
Kiss the Sky - The Wild Robot - Maren Morris
Mi Camino - Emilia Perez - Selena Gomez
David Jancso - The Brutalist
Hansjorg Weißbrich - September 5
Joe Walker - Dune: Part Two
Nick Emerson - Conclave
Sean Baker - Anora
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke - Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs - Better Man
Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould - Gladiator II
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk - Wicked
Visual Effects Team - The Substance
Jacqueline West - Dune: Part Two
Janty Yates, Dave Crossman - Gladiator II
Linda Muir - Nosferatu
Lisy Christyl - Conclave
Massimo Cantini Parrini - Maria
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount - Wicked
Hair and Makeup Team - Dune: Part Two
Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier - A Different Man
Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White - Nosferatu
