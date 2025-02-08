Critics Choice Awards 2025: Complete list of winners along with all nominations; Demi Moore, Emilia Perez and more

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 took place in Los Angeles on February 7. This 30th edition happened weeks after the LA wildfires. The Critics Choice Awards had some surprising wins, leaving audiences shocked.

While some victories were expected, like Demi Moore for Best Actress and Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez, Ariana Grande’s loss sparked backlash among fans.

Check out the complete list of winners:

Best Director Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two

Advertisement

Edward Berger - Conclave

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

Jon M. Chu - Wicked (WINNER) RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys

Sean Baker - Anora

Best Picture A Complete Unknown

Anora (WINNER) Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Brutalist

The Substance

Wicked

Also Read | 69th National Film Awards : Check full list of winners

Best Actress Angelina Jolie - Maria

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Demi Moore - The Substance (WINNER) Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Mikey Madison - Anora

Best Actor Adrien Brody - The Brutalist (WINNER) Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Advertisement

Daniel Craig - Queer

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Also Read | SRK wins best actor for Jawan and Bobby Deol for Animal, fans question logic

Best Supporting Actress Ariana Grande - Wicked

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Nickel Boys

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Margaret Qualley - The Substance

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez (WINNER) Best Supporting Actor Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Keiran Culkin - A Real Pain (WINNER) Yura Borisov - Anora

Advertisement

Also Read | Golden Globes winner list for 2025: See full list of winners here

Best Young Actor/Actress Alisha Weir - Abigail

Alyla Browne - Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan - Blitz

Izaac Wang - Didi

Maisy Stella - My Old Ass (WINNER) Zoe Ziegler - Janet Planet

Best Acting Ensemble Anora

Conclave (WINNER) Emilia Perez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Best Comedy A Real Pain (JOINT WINNER) Deadpool & Wolverine (JOINT WINNER)

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

Best Foreign Language Film All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Perez (WINNER) Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Advertisement

Best Production Design Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff - Gladiator II

Craig Latrop - Nosferatu

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia - The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - Wicked (WINNER) Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau - Dune: Part Two

Suzia Davies - Conclave

Also Read | The best films of 2023, as chosen by The Economist

Best Original Screenplay Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance (WINNER) Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Justin Kuritzkes - Challengers

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David - September 5

Sean Baker - Anora

Best Adapted Screenplay Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts - Dune: Part Two

Advertisement

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley - Sing Sing

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

Peter Straughan - Conclave (WINNER) RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes - Nickel Boys

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox - Wicked

Best Animated Feature Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot (WINNER) Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Cinematography Alice Brooks - Wicked

Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two

Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu (WINNER) Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys

Lol Crawley - The Brutalist

Stephane Fontaine - Conclave

Best Song Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl - Miley Cyrus

Advertisement

Compress/Repress - Challengers - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

El Mal - Emilia Perez - Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Camille (WINNER) Harper and Will Go West - Will & Harper - Kristen Wiig

Kiss the Sky - The Wild Robot - Maren Morris

Mi Camino - Emilia Perez - Selena Gomez

Best Editing David Jancso - The Brutalist

Hansjorg Weißbrich - September 5

Joe Walker - Dune: Part Two

Marco Costa - Challengers (WINNER) Nick Emerson - Conclave

Sean Baker - Anora

Best Visual Effects Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke - Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Advertisement

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs - Better Man

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould - Gladiator II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk - Wicked

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer - Dune: Part Two (WINNER) Visual Effects Team - The Substance

Also Read | The best movies beyond the multiplex: The hidden gems of 2024

Best Costume Design Jacqueline West - Dune: Part Two

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman - Gladiator II

Linda Muir - Nosferatu

Lisy Christyl - Conclave

Massimo Cantini Parrini - Maria

Paul Tazewell - Wicked (WINNER) Best Hair and Makeup Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Advertisement

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount - Wicked

Hair and Makeup Team - Dune: Part Two

Hair and Makeup Team - The Substance (WINNER) Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier - A Different Man