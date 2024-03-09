Britannia Croissant came up with a creative way to teach its employees, the right pronunciation of French pastry 'Croissant.' The company is offering a one-day internship as a “Croissant pronunciation expert" who will correct people in its offices who pronounce the word incorrectly. The most interesting aspect of the internship is its stipend, which amounts to ₹3 lakh for a day.

The company posted a poster of the job advertisement on its Instagram handle and asked the ‘Croissant enthusiast’ to apply. In order to apply, Britannia Croissant asked the candidates to answer some questions and comment on why they should be hired for the "Croissant pronunciation expert" role.

Skills required to become a "Croissant pronunciation expert"

Britannia Croissant shared the following skills required in the suitable candidate for the role.

1. Gets excited when people use they're, there, and their correctly

2. Gets super angry when people typ lyk dis

3. Can comfortably watch English shows without subtitles

How to apply for the internship?

To apply for the "Croissant pronunciation expert" role, the candidates must click on 'register now' in the Instagram bio of the Britannia Croissant. The link will redirect the users to a WhatsApp bot, who record basic details like name, age, email, etc.

The aspiring candidates must comment on the Instagram post of the Britannia Croissant on how they are perfect for the role. Moreover, the company has decided to give bonus points to the candidates who tag Britannia Croissant in their posts and use hashtag #BritanniaCroissantInternship.

What is the last date to apply?

Although the Instagram post of the company doesn't mention any deadline for the application submission, reports suggest that the last date to apply is 10 March, Sunday. The candidates must apply for the internship as soon as possible to grab the opportunity.

