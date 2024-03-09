Love Croissant? Apply for THIS internship with ₹3 lakh a day stipend
Britannia croissant is hiring ‘Croissant pronunciation expert’ and will pay ₹3 lakh for one day internship
Britannia Croissant came up with a creative way to teach its employees, the right pronunciation of French pastry 'Croissant.' The company is offering a one-day internship as a “Croissant pronunciation expert" who will correct people in its offices who pronounce the word incorrectly. The most interesting aspect of the internship is its stipend, which amounts to ₹3 lakh for a day.