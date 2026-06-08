Crowded hill stations ‘testing patience’ of tourists: Anand Mahindra suggests Valparai, a hidden Tamil gem

Classic long-weekend getaways like Shimla, Manali, and Mussoorie have turned into a major headache for tourists. Photos and videos of bumper-to-bumper traffic jams and chaotic crowds at these popular hill stations have been circulating on social media.

Noting the overcrowding at these popular tourist spots, industrialist Anand Mahindra said that holidays are supposed to offer relaxation but have become massive patience tests.

Advertisement

Mahindra also suggested that Indian travellers ditch the overcrowded hotspots and look toward India's vast landscape of undiscovered destinations, such as Valparai, a hidden gem in Tamil Nadu that feels like a throwback to a quieter time.

Also Read | I asked Gemini for visa-free international destinations for Indian tourists

Here's what Anand Mahindra said: In a viral X post, Mahindra said the most popular tourist destinations in the country seem to be becoming “victims of their own success”. He noted that every week, social media is filled with images of traffic jams and overcrowded hill stations.

“Holidays that were meant to be relaxing end up testing people’s patience,” Mahindra said. “Those places will have to find ways to cope with the surge in visitors.”

However, the industrialist also noted that India is vast. “There is no shortage of beautiful destinations that remain relatively undiscovered.”

Advertisement

Sharing stunning pictures of Valparai, Tamil Nadu, by HIPA winner Rakesh Pulapa, Mahindra said: “A winding drive up 40 hairpin bends from Pollachi, dams, rainforest views, and wildlife ranging from elephants to lion-tailed macaques and great hornbills.”

He noted that from the pictures, “it looks like the Munnar many of us wish we had seen 30 years ago.”

Mahindra also asked netizens to share their hidden gems with him, “and I’ll try to amplify them”.

Advertisement

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT if ₹1.5 lakh is enough for international trip for couples

How did netizens react? Social media users were mesmerised by the stunning visuals of Valparai and agreed that these less-crowded spots make for a perfect getaway holiday.

“Yes, Valparai is spectacular. Less crowded and a perfect getaway for holidays,” a user said.

Netizens also reacted with the hill vacations turning stressful because of traffic and said, “Nothing kills the ‘escape to the mountains’ vibe quite like spending 6 hours in traffic to get there.”

“Many countries like Japan plead with tourists to defer or cancel them as they are concerned about over tourism,” a netizen said. “In India, tourism must also be regulated depending on the capacity of each tourist destination; if not, perils will destroy the purpose of such beautiful destinations.”

Advertisement

However, a few users said that by sharing the clean location on social media, Mahindra has exposed its “fragile ecology”.

“Sir, you just ruined a Beautiful, Clean / Area Location -- Now the illiterate Indians will go and make it into a dustbin,” a user said.

“By publicising such hidden gems, are you not exposing their fragile ecology to the same dangers of pollution and overcrowding? It would be productive to guide the policy makers on sustainable and balanced tourism that does not wreak havoc on the land and habitat,” another user said.

Responding to Mahindra's call for suggestions, a few users, including Pulapa, shared “hidden gems” of India for travellers to consider.

“Let me introduce you to one such hidden gem near my home in Andhra Pradesh's Maredumilli Forest,” the photographer said. “From mist-covered hills and serene palm-fringed waters to vibrant tribal culture, incredible biodiversity, and some of the darkest skies in India for stargazing, it is a paradise for nature lovers.”

Advertisement

“Kolli Hills is one of India's most beautiful yet underrated places due to the 70 hairpins and long road. If you love nature, try it at least once!” said another user.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

IndiaTrendingTravel Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home Crowded hill stations ‘testing patience’ of tourists: Anand Mahindra suggests Valparai, a hidden Tamil gem