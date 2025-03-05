Cruise offers erotic adventure during trip to Antarctica for ₹10 lakhs

Tourism around erotic activities might be a new trend in the coming times. Seabourn cruise ship is offering a 12-day trip to Antarctica with a host of “adult-oriented activities”.

Erotic cruise ship “It will be summer in the Southern hemisphere," claims Luxury Lifestyle Vacations (LLV) who is offering the trip for $12,000 per head.

Going by the website of the company, the trip will offer an experience of a lifetime with 250 ‘like-minded couple’. From partner swapping to thrilling daytime adventures, the trip offers more than just a trip to the Antarctica with its ‘sexy and friendly’ atmosphere with some ‘hottest couples’.

Guests will also be given sexy play room time nightly themed parties, pool/jacuzzi parties, sexy performances and adult entertainment. There will be 26 experts on board who are a part of the expedition team to help guests with their adventure during the voyage.

While watching penguins and whales in Antarctica, one can also make most of amenities like walk-in closet in suites, complimentary premium spirits, champagne and wines, unlimited Wi-Fi, world-class dining facility, spa and wellness centre, seminars, theme nights, meet and greet, DJ and live music at the luxury liner.

The cruise comes with eight dining experiences, 8 bars and lounges, an infinity pool with 4 outdoor whirlpools, library, two submarines and several kayaks for its guests.

“If you’re not that much of an adventurous soul, we assure you we’ll have an array of many spicy and hot activities on board. Let yourself be seduced by our erotic adventure. We have a sneaking suspicion this will be the only cruise to Antarctica where the cold will not be a problem,” reads on their official website.

Currently, all tickets are sold out.

Antarctica Tourism in Antarctica offers a unique and breathtaking experience, attracting adventurous travellers worldwide. Visitors can explore astounding icebergs, towering mountains, glaciers, and witness the wildlife, including orcas, humpback whales, Leopard seals, and Antarctic fur seals, along with vast penguin colonies.