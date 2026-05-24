Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026: My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer win big — See FULL winners list

The 10th edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 brought together creators, performers and fans from across the global anime industry as the annual ceremony recognised the most acclaimed series, films and performances released over the past year.
Hosted in Tokyo on 23 May, the event reflected anime’s growing international influence, with fan voting and judging panels determining winners across a wide range of categories spanning animation, directing, music, performances and genre-specific awards. Major franchises including My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, DAN DA DAN Season 2 and Gachiakuta emerged among the evening’s biggest winners.
This year’s awards also highlighted the continued commercial and critical rise of action-driven anime adaptations alongside newer experimental projects. Industry observers noted the strong performance of Gachiakuta, which secured multiple technical and creative awards, while DAN DA DAN Season 2 continued its momentum with victories in music and comedy categories.
Anime of the Year — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON
Film of the Year — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Best Continuing Series — ONE PIECE
Best New Series — Gachiakuta
Best Original Anime — Lazarus
Best Animation — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-
Best Character Design — Gachiakuta
Best Director — Akinori Fudesaka and Norihiro Naganuma (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Best Background Art — Gachiakuta
Best Romance Anime — The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity
Best Comedy Anime — DAN DA DAN Season 2
Best Anime Song — “IRIS OUT” by Kenshi Yonezu (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)
Best Anime Score — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Best Anime Opening Sequence — “On The Way” by AiNA THE END (DAN DA DAN Season 2)
Best Anime Ending Sequence — “I” by BUMP OF CHICKEN (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)
Must Protect At All Costs Character — Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 3)
Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) — Aoi Yuki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)
Among the presenters was Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna who graced the orange carpet and presented the prestigious Best Animation of the Year award alongside Black Panther actor Winston Duke.
The ceremony featured celebrity presenters, musical performances and livestream broadcasts across multiple languages as Crunchyroll continued expanding the awards’ international reach. The event marked the platform’s 10th annual awards showcase and drew extensive engagement from fans globally.