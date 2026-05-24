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Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026: My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer win big — See FULL winners list

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 honoured the year’s biggest anime titles in Tokyo, with My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON taking Anime of the Year alongside major wins for Demon Slayer, Gachiakuta and DAN DA DAN.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated24 May 2026, 08:13 PM IST
The 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards crowned My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON as Anime of the Year.
The 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards crowned My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON as Anime of the Year.
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The 10th edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 brought together creators, performers and fans from across the global anime industry as the annual ceremony recognised the most acclaimed series, films and performances released over the past year.

Crunchyroll Awards 2026 WINNERS announced

Hosted in Tokyo on 23 May, the event reflected anime’s growing international influence, with fan voting and judging panels determining winners across a wide range of categories spanning animation, directing, music, performances and genre-specific awards. Major franchises including My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, DAN DA DAN Season 2 and Gachiakuta emerged among the evening’s biggest winners.

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This year’s awards also highlighted the continued commercial and critical rise of action-driven anime adaptations alongside newer experimental projects. Industry observers noted the strong performance of Gachiakuta, which secured multiple technical and creative awards, while DAN DA DAN Season 2 continued its momentum with victories in music and comedy categories.

Full List of Major Winners

Anime of the Year — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON

Film of the Year — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Continuing Series — ONE PIECE

Best New Series — Gachiakuta

Best Original Anime — Lazarus

Best Animation — Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Best Character Design — Gachiakuta

Best Director — Akinori Fudesaka and Norihiro Naganuma (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)

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Best Background Art — Gachiakuta

Best Romance Anime — The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity

Best Comedy Anime — DAN DA DAN Season 2

Best Anime Song — “IRIS OUT” by Kenshi Yonezu (Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc)

Best Anime Score — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Best Anime Opening Sequence — “On The Way” by AiNA THE END (DAN DA DAN Season 2)

Best Anime Ending Sequence — “I” by BUMP OF CHICKEN (My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON)

Must Protect At All Costs Character — Anya Forger (SPY x FAMILY Season 3)

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) — Aoi Yuki as Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries Season 2)

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Among the presenters was Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna who graced the orange carpet and presented the prestigious Best Animation of the Year award alongside Black Panther actor Winston Duke.

Rashmika with Winston Duke as they presented 'Best Animation of the Year' award.

The ceremony featured celebrity presenters, musical performances and livestream broadcasts across multiple languages as Crunchyroll continued expanding the awards’ international reach. The event marked the platform’s 10th annual awards showcase and drew extensive engagement from fans globally.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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