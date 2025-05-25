Crunchyroll Awards 2025 LIVE: Full list of winners, performances, at the most coveted anime awards

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 are underway, and anime fans around the world are tuning in for one of the most dazzling celebrations in the industry’s history.

Streaming live from Japan at 6 PM JST (2:30 PM IST) on 25 May, the event delivers a powerful mix of star power, musical performances, and heartfelt tributes to the best in anime.

Celebrating the best in anime This year’s edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards sets a new benchmark, with dozens of categories highlighting excellence in animation, music, direction, and storytelling. Titles like "Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End" and "Solo Leveling" dominate conversations as fans eagerly await the announcement of winners.

From viral anime theme songs to global fan favourites, tonight is a testament to anime’s ever-growing cultural dominance.

Check out the list of winners:

Best Animation: Demon Slayer

Best Director: Keiichiro Saito for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Best Original Anime: Ninja Kamui

Best Anime Song: Otokone by Creepy Nuts for Dan da Dan

Best Romance Anime: Blue Box

Best Score: Solo Leveling

Best Slice of Life Anime: Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Best Main Character: Sung Jinwoo - Solo Leveling

Best Voice Actor (Hindi): Lohit Sharma as Satoru Gojo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Best Comedy: Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Best Ending Sequence: Request by Krage

Best Continuining Series: Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

Global Impact Award: Attack on Titan

A star-studded line-up Adding to the spectacle is a glittering roster of celebrity presenters and international performers. J Balvin, the Colombian music sensation, takes centre stage alongside Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, lending the event a powerful dose of Hollywood flair.

Also appearing tonight are Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves, Olympic gold medallist Chloe Kim, Japanese star Dean Fujioka, and Brazilian drag icon Pabllo Vittar. They’re joined by Italian singer Damiano David and acclaimed actress Mayu Matsuoka, rounding out a lineup that mirrors anime’s global popularity and influence.

From chart-topping music acts like Creepy Nuts to breakout hits and beloved classics, the event highlights how deeply anime now resonates across pop culture. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering the medium, tonight’s show offers something for everyone.