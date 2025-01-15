Comedian Rohan Joshi has dropped a motivational video, and the netizens can't stop crying. In a hilarious take on Dr Seuss' motivational quote: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,” Joshi said, “Cry because it happened!”

In the viral video, Joshi, who goes by “Mojo Rojo” on Instagram, plays solemn music in the background while he narrates the mirthful video in the utmost serious tone.

As a reminder to all, Joshi said, “Don't cry because it's over; cry because it happened.”

The comedian then listed a series of reasons for crying in the viral clip.

“Cry because it will happen again. Cry because it's always happening. Cry because it will happen forever,” he said.

“Cry because it happens to everyone. Cry because you're not unique,” the comedian added.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has garnered over 100K views on Instagram in just three hours of being posted online.

Here's how netizens reacted: Several social media users flooded Rohan Joshi's comment section and jokingly suggested that he should write a self-help book. Some users also highlighted that it's just been 15 days into the new year, and the world is already drained of energy.

“Is this an ad for waterproof mascara?” a user asked.

“The Last two days, I have been feeling happy. It's weird. Thanks for getting me back on track,” another user said.

“Have you considered writing a self help book,” a user quipped.

A user also made a parody of Linkin Park's ‘In the End’ lyrics and commented, “ I cried so hard and got so far, but in the end, it didn't even matter. So yeah, I cried again.”

“Thank you for motivating me to cry today,” a user wrote.

“15 days into 2025 and we’ve already given up,” a user noted.

“I can conquer the world after watching this,” quipped a user.