Cry with a stranger for ₹1,000 — Mumbai man's unique business catches Paytm founder's attention

In the neon-lit, high-speed blur of Mumbai, finding a quiet corner is hard—but finding a pair of ears that actually listen can feel impossible. If your social circle is looking more like a ghost town lately, don't worry.

On a busy Mumbai beach, a man named Prithvi Raj Bohra has officially clocked in to be the professional “ear” you didn't know you could hire. Sitting by the shore, Bohra even lends a shoulder to cry on for a small fee.

“I am sure you can’t guess, what does this guy do,” Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, re-sharing a viral video of Bohra.

Want to talk to someone? Bohar listens Prithvi Raj Bohra, who said he has a background in psychology and philosophy, sits next to a huge banner inviting passersby to share their problems.

“If anyone wants to share their problems, I can listen,” read the banner.

Bohra, who offers his emotional support services in person from 11 AM to 4 PM at the beach, has a set fee structure:

Trivial everyday issues are priced at ₹250, and more serious concerns at ₹500. Those who wish to “cry together,” Bohra offers a session for ₹1,000.

In the viral video shared by Paytm founder, Bohra said his educational background helps him help his customers beyond just listening to them — he also offers them guidance when needed.

He explained in the video that people come to him to unburden themselves, and he listens patiently without judgment. “Some visitors even leave feeling a sense of relief and comfort.”

Bohra also shared that the demand has been steady, and many people have appreciated the chance to open up to a stranger who simply listens.

Watch video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users appreciated Bohra's quick fix for mental health care, and said as long as he is not harming anyone, “all is good!”.

Terming Bohra as a “beach side therapist,” a user said, “Early stage mental health startup at concept validation stage with early revenue, solo founder.”

“Today it looks funny but is tomorrow's high margin and recession proof business,” added another.

“As long as he is not robbing ppl to earn money through violence,” a user said.

Netizens said someone like Bohra can be of great help for corporate employees in Gurugram. “I think it can help people who work in corporate, especially in Gurugram, where Friday is considered a party day.”

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