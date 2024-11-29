You might think twice before eating a banana that cost you $6.2 million ( ₹52 crore). However, Justin Sun, a cryptocurrency entrepreneur, announced a date on which he planned to eat the banana, or the "art", he bought for $6.2 million at an auction.

The artwork featuring a yellow banana duct-taped to a wall, created by renowned Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was sold for a staggering $6.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction. The controversial piece, titled Comedian, sparked global conversations about art, value and perception.

"I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve bought the banana🍌!!! @SpaceX @Sothebys I am Justin Sun, and I’m excited to share that I have successfully acquired Maurizio' Cattelan’s iconic work, Comedian for $6.2 million," Justin Sun posted on X.

He explained, "This is not just an artwork; it represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community. I believe this piece will inspire more thought and discussion in the future and will become a part of history."

"I am honored to be the proud owner of the banana 🍌 and look forward to it sparking further inspiration and impact for art enthusiasts around the world," Sun said.

Later, he announced that he would eat the banana on November 29. "The banana will be eaten on November 29, 2024, at 2:00 PM GMT+8. Stay tuned," he informed.

Justin Sun kept his word. The entrepreneur ate the fruit during a news conference in Hong Kong where he used the moment to draw parallels between the artwork and cryptocurrency. "Eating it at a press conference can also become a part of the artwork's history," Sun was quoted by BBC as saying. "It's much better than other bananas," he added.