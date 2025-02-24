Crypto trader’s last post before suicide live goes viral, ‘ask yourself if it matters…’

A crypto trader, identified only by his social media account name @MistaFuccYou (or Im really poor), who reportedly lost his last $500 in a failed memecoin, shot and killed himself on a X livestream late on February 22, in a dangerous game of Russian roulette, according to a report by Binance Square.

The incident and reason for the crypto trader's death could not be independetly confirmed by Livemint.

While the death, which some followers saw live, shocked the crypto and trading community, users on X have found one of MistaFuccYou's last posts on the platform, which advocated against taking the extreme step.

‘Before You Throw Your Life…’ Dead Crypto Trader's Last X Post Draws Sympathy At the time of writing, the post, which stated: “Before you crash out and throw your life away ask your self it really matters (sic)” has been viewed over 3,38,400 times on X. It was written on February 22, 2025 at 12.17 am IST. The post drew many responses with users posting condolences and expressing sympathy.

One response said, “Bro failed to take his own advice” and another was in disbelief, asking: “How is this his last post dam*” The comments were filled with variations of “rest in peace” and RIPs.

One user also tried to console others in the comments, stating: “Rest is peace man. For anyone seeing this. If you feel terrible inside please find someone to talk too. It does make you feel better. (sic)”

What Do We Know About the Incident? According to a report by Binance Square, MistaFuccYou (23) shot himself live on X after losing his last $500 in a meme coin rug pull. In the video (also doing the rounds on social media), he loaded a revolver during the 30 minute livestream and said: “If I die, make me a meme coin.”

The gun misfired twice and fired on his third attempt. The crypto community responded to his last wish by creatinng memecoins with his name in real-time, it added.

The report cited criticism from crypto community members and social media netizens as the first memecoin called “Mistacoin” appeared within minutes.

Notably, there has been no official police statement on the incident, and no mainstream news platform has reported it, which is why MusFuccYou's name, residence and other details could not be confirmed.

