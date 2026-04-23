CSK name Ayush Mhatre's replacement in IPL 2026, five-time champions sign former Mumbai Indians pacer from Uttarakhand

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Akash Madhwal on Thursday as a replacement for batter Ayush Mhatre, who was ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Mhatre, who had been a consistent performer for the franchise in IPL 2026 at no.3, was ruled out of the tournament with a torn hamstring, suffered in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

Mhatre, India’s U19 World Cup-winning captain, made an impactful start to the season for CSK, scoring two fifties in six matches before suffering a left hamstring injury while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Notably, Madhwal was seen at the CSK training a few days ago.

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“Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to injury,” IPL said in a statement.

“Madhwal, a right-arm fast bowler, has previously represented Mumbai Indians (MI) (2023, 2024) and Rajasthan Royals (2025). He has featured in 17 IPL matches, picking up 23 wickets. He also has a five-wicket haul to his name, having recorded sensational figures of 5/5 in his debut season for MI in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants,” the statement added.

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Also Read | Who can replace Ayush Mhatre at CSK after batter ruled out of IPL 2026?

Why CSK signed a bowler instead of batter? The primary reason for signing a bowler in place of Mhatre stemmed from the fact that the franchise have also lost pacer Khaleel Ahmed due to injury. While there are a lot of young batters who can fill the void for Mhatre in the batting lineup, CSK badly needed a bowler who can assist the likes of Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry in the bowling department.

Earlier, CSK had lost Australian pacer Nathan Ellis due to injury. "Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery," CSK had earlier posted on social media.

All eyes on MI vs CSK today Meanwhile, CSK will take on archrivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the high-octane contest at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Mumbai Indians would be brimming with confidence heading into the home clash against CSK following a sensational bowling performance and a century by Tilak Varma under pressure against the Gujarat Titans, which earned them their second win of the season.

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Also Read | IPL 2026: Ashwin slams CSK team management for letting Mhatre bat despite injury

On the other hand, CSK will be aiming to get back to winning after a 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, which was their fourth of the season. However, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni, who is touted to return in Mumbai.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in