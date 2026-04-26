CSK vs GT prediction: Who’ll win, Chennai or Gujarat? We asked ChatGPT to pick the winner in today’s match at Chepauk

We asked Google Gemini, ChatGPT and Perplexity AI to predict today's match. The IPL 2026 match is Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans. It will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match starts at 3:30 PM today, 26 April.

Anshul Kamboj All three AI tools place Anshul Kamboj at the centre of their analysis. He is the current Purple Cap holder with 14 wickets this season. Kamboj has taken those wickets across just seven matches.

His consistent strike rate makes him the tournament's most dangerous pacer at the moment. All three tools agree he is CSK's primary wicket-taking weapon today.

The Chepauk pitch rewards disciplined pace bowling with clever variations. Kamboj's ability to hit the right lengths suits this surface perfectly.

ChatGPT notes that GT's batting lineup has no clear answer for him. Jamie Overton adds further threat with 9 wickets and 118 runs. CSK's pace attack is significantly more settled than GT's bowling unit.

Sanju Samson Beyond the bowlers, all three AIs highlight Sanju Samson as a decisive factor. He has scored 293 runs this season and is in exceptional form. His recent unbeaten century gives CSK's batting lineup enormous confidence and momentum.

GT's bowling attack is currently led by a struggling Prasidh Krishna. Krishna conceded 31 runs in just 2 overs in his last match (against RCB). His economy rate of 15.50 is a serious liability on slow tracks.

Gemini specifically calls CSK's batting depth a critical structural advantage today. Even if GT strikes early, CSK have enough firepower to recover comfortably.

CSK's Chepauk Dominance All three tools give enormous weight to CSK's record against GT at Chepauk. CSK have won both previous encounters against GT at this venue. This includes strong victories in the 2023 Final and Qualifier 1.

Their overall head-to-head record stands at 4-4 across all venues. However, CSK's home record gives them a clear edge today.

Perplexity notes that this unbeaten streak reflects a persistent tactical mismatch. GT has simply never solved Chepauk's unique and demanding conditions.

ChatGPT adds that CSK's highest totals at this venue reach 230 runs. That batting firepower has repeatedly exposed gaps in GT's bowling attack.

Afternoon Heat All three tools identify the afternoon start as a major tactical element today. At Chepauk, 56% of matches have been won by the team batting first.

The 3:30 PM start means dew will play absolutely no role tonight. This directly weakens any advantage GT might gain from chasing late.

Also Read | Samson equals Gill in list for most IPL hundreds; enters chart headed by Virat

Gemini argues the dry surface structurally suits CSK's spin-heavy bowling lineup. Winning the toss and batting first will be a significant advantage here.

Akeal Hosein (4/17 against Mumbai) is perfectly equipped to exploit a gripping, slowing track. GT's middle order has repeatedly collapsed while chasing on tough surfaces.

GT's Recent Form All three tools also note GT's declining form as a critical factor. They have lost 2 consecutive matches and carry a -0.790 NRR.

CSK, meanwhile, have won 3 of their last 4 matches. Their NRR sits at a healthy +0.118 by comparison.